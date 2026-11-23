COP31 Ends Without Global Climate Agreement

The COP31 in Türkiye closed without an overarching climate deal after almost 200 countries could not agree on a consensus after two days of extended talks. The European Union, UK, Panama and others rejected the proposed Antalya Pact, which was marred by deep divisions on fossil fuels, climate finance and the 1.5C warming threshold. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed disappointment, and climate advocates denounced the failure to secure a clear commitment to move away from fossil fuels and to boost adaptation funding for vulnerable countries. The result leaves major questions unresolved on climate finance, energy transitions and support for communities facing worsening climate impacts for Africa and other developing countries. The target was scrapped in the final draft, which would have seen adaptation funding for developing countries ramped up to at least $120 billion a year by 2035. Despite the setback, separate initiatives on electrification and ocean protection offered some progress, with more than 90 countries supporting an electrification initiative.

Nigerian President Urges Parliament to Decriminalise Attempted Suicide

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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has asked parliament to decriminalise attempted suicide. He called for survivors to receive medical treatment and mental health support rather than face prosecution. The proposed reforms, contained in the National Suicide Prevention Bill and National Mental Health Amendment Bill, seek to replace criminal penalties with rehabilitation and care. Attempted suicide currently carries prison sentences of up to one year in most Nigerian states and five years in some northern states. The government aims to reduce suicide attempts and deaths by 15% by 2030. Mental health advocates said that criminalisation deepens stigma and discourages people from seeking help. They warned that the country's shortage of psychiatrists and limited access to mental healthcare must also be addressed. Nigeria records an estimated 300,000 suicide attempts and at least 7,000 deaths annually, according to figures cited by the health minister. The country has fewer than 1,000 psychiatrists serving a population of more than 200 million people.

Drug Investigation Uncovers South Africa-Brazil-Australia Cocaine Network

An international drug trafficking investigation involving South Africa, Brazil and Australia has uncovered links between a fatal aircraft crash, cocaine shipments and an alleged transnational criminal network. Australian pilot Timothy Clark died in September 2025 when his small aircraft, which had flown from South Africa to Brazil, crashed in a sugarcane field carrying 202kg of cocaine. The investigation has since led to a major crackdown in Brazil, where police arrested five people and seized about 660kg of cocaine, alongside other drugs. Brazilian and Australian authorities say the network used small aircraft to transport drugs internationally. Investigators have also identified alleged links between the pilot and individuals arrested in Australia in 2024, including a German national reportedly based in South Africa, with possible connections to the Kinahan cartel. Australian authorities said the arrests in 2024 followed the seizure of about 200kg of cocaine, aviation equipment and other items. The latest developments underscore the international nature of drug trafficking networks and growing concerns about South Africa's links to the trade.

Kenya and DR Congo Move to Restore Diplomatic Relations

Kenyan President William Ruto and Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations following talks in the Republic of Congo. The two leaders committed to restoring ambassador-level representation, resuming the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and strengthening diplomatic consultations. Their agreement also seeks to expand cooperation in trade, economic development, security and cultural exchanges, while promoting regional peace and stability. The talks were facilitated by Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso, with Togo's President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Gnassingbé, participating as the African Union mediator. The deal comes after years of a turbulent relationship between Nairobi and Kinshasa. Ruto thanked the mediators for the talks, and said Kenya's commitment to diplomatic dialog and African-led solutions remained. The resumption of engagement is expected to provide a framework for the rebuilding of trust and strengthening of economic and security ties between the two countries.

Search Continues After Boat Carrying Mourners Capsizes in Nigeria

At least 24 people have died after a boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in Nigeria's southern Bayelsa State. The vessel was travelling from Ayama to Ukubie on Friday when it sank, with preliminary reports suggesting a mechanical failure. Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that 24 bodies had been recovered as search and rescue operations continued. Authorities initially rescued four people, including two children, but have yet to establish the total number of passengers on board. President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences to the affected families. Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria and are usually linked to overloading, poor maintenance, and failure to comply with safety rules. The latest tragedy comes after several other deadly incidents, including a boat accident in Sokoto State in August that killed at least 51 people. Authorities have called for improved safety measures as rescue teams continue searching for survivors.

Suspected Drone Attack Sinks Russian Ship in Libya

Libya's eastern government said that a suspected drone attack caused an explosion aboard a Russian naval ship docked at Benghazi port, leaving the vessel reportedly capsized and sunk. The incident happened while the ship was reportedly stopping for fuel and supplies on its return journey to Russia. No casualties were reported, although a separate commercial vessel was also reportedly targeted, leaving several people with minor injuries. The United Nations called for an independent and transparent investigation, warning against Libya becoming a battleground for foreign conflicts. Neither Moscow nor the authorities have confirmed who was behind the suspected attack, although a Libya specialist suggested Ukraine could be responsible. The eastern government said the Russian vessel was operating under an existing maritime agreement and condemned the incident as a violation of Libya's sovereignty. The attack comes amid concerns that the country's ports and infrastructure could become entangled in the wider Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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UN Building Damaged in Drone Attack on Sudan's Khartoum

The United Nations has reported a drone attack on a residential area in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, which damaged a UN building in a civilian neighbourhood. Explosions were heard near Khartoum Airport and other parts of the city in the early hours of Sunday, with reports that a residential house was destroyed. No casualties were immediately confirmed. A Sudanese army source alleged that the drones were launched from Ethiopia, an accusation Addis Ababa has previously denied. The strike comes amid a surge in drone attacks in Sudan's civil war, which has been raging since April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 14 million people, while UN figures indicate that drone attacks killed more than 1,100 people in the first six months of this year. The UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, condemned the risks posed to humanitarian personnel and facilities. The latest incident follows another drone strike in West Kordofan that killed 15 people, including four children. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell expressed sympathy for affected residents. He described the destruction as particularly heartbreaking. Authorities have appointed an investigator to determine the cause of the fire.