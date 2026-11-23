opinion

Some people are remembered for the positions they held and the institutions they led. Others are remembered for the causes they championed, the barriers they broke and the generations they inspired. Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka belonged to both categories.

Her passing on November 20, 2026 is a profound loss to South Africa, the African continent and the global community committed to justice, development and women's advancement. At 71, she leaves behind a remarkable record of public service, political leadership and international advocacy. Yet her contribution cannot be measured by the offices she occupied alone. It must also be understood through the causes she advanced and the opportunities she helped create for women and girls.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka's journey was shaped by a generation of Africans who understood that freedom had to be pursued, defended and translated into meaningful opportunities for ordinary people. An anti-apartheid activist and educator, she was involved in organising women against apartheid and became a founding president of the Natal Organisation of Women in 1983. Her activism was rooted in the conviction that political freedom must also translate into social and economic transformation, particularly for women who had experienced multiple layers of exclusion.

Following South Africa's transition to democracy, she entered Parliament in 1994 and became part of the generation entrusted with building a new democratic state. She subsequently served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Minerals and Energy. In 2005, she made history as South Africa's first female Deputy President, serving until 2008.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her appointment was significant beyond the symbolism of having a woman occupy one of the highest offices in the country. It represented the possibilities created by a democratic transition and the recognition that women who had participated in the struggle for liberation could also shape the institutions and policies of a new South Africa.

Her contribution to public life continued beyond government. In 2013, she became Executive Director of UN Women and United Nations Under-Secretary-General, serving two terms until 2021. At the helm of the global institution responsible for advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, she brought the experience of an activist, politician and public administrator to the international development arena.

Her tenure coincided with important global conversations about women's political representation, economic participation, gender-based violence and the need to translate international commitments into measurable progress. She championed initiatives such as HeForShe, recognising that achieving gender equality required the active participation of men and boys alongside women and girls.

One of the enduring challenges in the global development agenda has been the gap between commitments made by governments and the realities experienced by women. Declarations and policy frameworks are important, but their value ultimately depends on implementation. Women's empowerment must be reflected in national budgets, public institutions, access to education, economic opportunities and meaningful participation in decision-making.

This was an important dimension of the work she championed. Her leadership helped sustain the conversation about gender equality as an essential component of development rather than an issue to be addressed separately from economic growth, governance and social transformation.

For Africa, her journey carried particular significance. The continent continues to grapple with barriers to women's political participation, economic independence, education and leadership. Women have contributed enormously to liberation movements, community development, public health and nation-building, yet their representation in many decision-making spaces remains disproportionately low.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka's life demonstrated what becomes possible when women are given the opportunity to participate in shaping public institutions. More importantly, it challenged the assumption that women must wait for permission to occupy spaces where decisions about their lives and futures are made.

Her commitment to education also extended beyond her political and international responsibilities. Through the Umlambo Foundation, she supported efforts to strengthen teachers and improve learning opportunities. This reflected an understanding that sustainable transformation begins with investing in people, particularly children and young people whose circumstances often determine the opportunities available to them later in life.

Her work resonates particularly with the continuing struggle for girl-child education across Africa. Millions of girls still face barriers arising from poverty, insecurity, early marriage, inadequate infrastructure and social expectations. The consequences extend beyond individual educational outcomes to affect women's economic participation, maternal and child health, household welfare and the development of entire communities.

It is perhaps this shared commitment to girl-child education that first brought me into conversation with her.

Our first encounter was at an African Women Leadership Network meeting in New York in 2018. Following some contributions I made during a discussion on girl-child education, she gestured for me to come over at the end of the meeting, and we began a conversation. What started as a brief exchange developed into a relationship that continued over the years. Our shared passion for expanding opportunities for African girls remained an important point of connection.

Over time, Mama P, as I fondly called her, became someone whose professional counsel I deeply valued. She was particularly encouraging about my aspirations for ROMZAIB Foundation to expand its work into policy advocacy, institutional strengthening and technical assistance to government. She also encouraged me to consider diplomacy, an idea she was the first to seriously introduce to me.

During our last substantial personal conversation in September, she offered advice on both personal and professional matters. I remember telling her that people often considered me too blunt and that I did not think I was particularly suited to diplomacy. She reminded me that diplomacy did not mean abandoning one's convictions or avoiding difficult conversations. It meant communicating honestly with tact, navigating differences and finding common ground.

That advice has stayed with me. It was characteristic of the way she approached mentorship, encouraging younger women to recognise their potential, think beyond their immediate circumstances and pursue opportunities they might otherwise not have considered.

This is another dimension of leadership that deserves greater attention. We often celebrate women who break barriers and become the first to occupy particular positions. Yet the significance of their achievements is also reflected in what they do for those who follow. Leadership should not end with personal advancement. It should create opportunities for others to rise.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka understood the importance of this responsibility. Her influence extended beyond formal institutions and international platforms into the lives of women who encountered her, worked alongside her or benefited from her guidance. For many, she was a public figure whose achievements offered inspiration. For others, she was a mentor who made time to encourage, advise and share the wisdom acquired through years of public service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Africa reflects on her life, there is an important lesson in the breadth of her contribution. We must continue to invest in women's leadership, strengthen institutions that promote gender equality and ensure that commitments to girls' education translate into opportunities. We must also recognise the importance of mentorship and intergenerational leadership in sustaining the progress women have fought so hard to achieve.

For me, her passing is also a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the encouragement and confidence others place in us. I intend to pursue the work she encouraged me to undertake and remain committed to the causes that first brought us together. It is one way of honouring her memory and the values she represented.

Positions eventually pass to others, institutions move on and political chapters come to an end. But the ideas a person advances, the institutions they help strengthen and the opportunities they create for others can endure across generations.

Africa has lost a distinguished daughter, a trailblazer in public service and a woman whose life traversed the struggles of liberation, the responsibilities of democratic governance and the demands of international leadership. The world has lost an icon, and many have lost a mentor.

May her life remind us that leadership is not simply about the positions we occupy, but also about the difference we make and the doors we open for those who come after us.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.