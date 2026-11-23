Arusha — PRESIDENT Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed condolences following the death of former South African Deputy President and former UN Women Executive Director, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka , describing her as a close friend and a committed champion of women's and girls' rights.

South Africa is mourning Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka, who died on Friday evening, (November 20), 2026, following complications from a medical procedure she underwent about two weeks ago.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia said she worked closely with Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka in advancing the rights of women and girls through the Generation Equality Forum.

"President Samia extends her condolences to the family of the deceased, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and people of South Africa," the statement reads.

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She wished the bereaved family and the people of South Africa comfort and strength during this difficult period of mourning.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka made history in 2005 when she became South Africa's first woman Deputy President, breaking new ground for women in the country's political leadership.

She later served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, where she championed efforts to advance the rights and opportunities of women and girls worldwide.

Her public service career also included serving as a Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister for Minerals and Energy.

As one of the first generation of parliamentarians in democratic South Africa, she chaired the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration and served in the Constitutional Assembly, contributing to the drafting of the country's democratic Constitution, whose 30th anniversary is being marked this year.

During her tenure as Minister for Minerals and Energy, she championed reforms aimed at transforming the mining sector, particularly by promoting greater participation and ownership by women.

As Deputy President, she advocated inclusive economic growth and expanded access to skills development. She also served as Leader of Government Business, helping strengthen relations between Parliament and the national Executive.

An educator by profession, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka founded the Umlambo Foundation to support teachers and improve learning opportunities for pupils.

In 2013, she earned a doctorate from the University of Warwick, focusing on the use of mobile technologies to support teacher development in resource-poor countries.

Her commitment to advancing women's rights continued during her tenure at the United Nations, where she mobilised governments and civil society to translate gender equality commitments into investment and practical action.

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Meanwhile, the family announced that a prayer service would be held today (November 22) at 5 Colleen Road, Morningside, Sandton.

Details of the memorial and funeral services will be announced after arrangements have been finalised in consultation with the Presidency.