opinion

It was hard to bring myself to write a tribute since that early hour when I received the news of Phumzile's passing. This loss broke my heart. She was my very close friend, my sister by choice, and my collaborator in the work of advancing our continent.

The world knew her as a teacher who became South Africa's first woman Deputy President, and then the leader who carried the cause of women and girls to every corner of the globe as Executive Director of UN Women. Those titles mattered, but they never defined her. What defined her was conviction.

Phumzile believed, without wavering, that Africa lacks nothing except the leadership its people deserve- a conviction we both shared deeply.

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Anyone who met her first met her gentleness: the soft voice, the ready smile, the unhurried warmth. But that gentle mien belied a tough and fierce courage of conviction.

Phumzile did not need to raise her voice to hold her ground. On the things that mattered, the dignity of women and girls, the integrity of public office, the future of Africa's young people, she was immovable. Many mistook her calm for softness, and learned otherwise.

My mind goes back to a breakfast table in Cape Town in 2006. I was Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals, and a group of South Africa's leading women hosted me to breakfast. Phumzile was among them and thus began our two decades-long sisterhood that gave both of us great joy.

She had only just moved from being Minister of Minerals and Energy at that time to becoming Deputy President, and yet there she was, making time to welcome a sister from Nigeria who was walking the road she had just walked. That was her way. No matter how high she rose, she kept a seat at the table for other women.

Some twenty years later, on 4 October 2025, she came to Abuja to stand with us as keynote speaker at the graduation of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance. She looked at our 262 graduates of the Class of 2025 and told them the truth as she always did: that Africa is rich, and that its people are poor only because leadership has failed them. Then she gave them their charge. Building Africa, she said, must be their priority, and they must serve in such a way that even when they fall, they "fall forward" and rise to continue. She spoke of the joy that is found in the sacrifice of service.

From that breakfast table in 2006 to that graduation stage in 2025, Phumzile never changed. She did not only speak about a new generation of African leaders; she showed up for them, and she poured herself into them. Those graduates, and countless women and young people across this continent, stand taller today because she insisted that they belonged in the room.

To me she was simply my sister. I will miss her counsel, her unconditional love for me, and the joy of labouring alongside her for the Africa we both believed in.

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My deepest condolences go to her husband, my dear brother- Bulelani, to their children, to the Mlambo and Ngcuka families, and to the government and people of South Africa.

Africa has lost one of her finest souls that bestrode the world with her light bringing us honor everywhere she went.

The work she gave her life to is not finished. Those of us who loved her, and the young leaders she charged, will carry it on until Africa Becomes.

Rest well, my dearest #Unforgettable sister and friend.💔

Obiageli "Oby" Ezekwesili

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