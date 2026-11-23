opinion

Acting President Paul Mashatile announced Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's death on Friday night, leaving South Africa mourning a champion of women's rights.

South Africa's first woman deputy president will receive a state funeral after a lifetime of fighting for education, equality and women's empowerment.

For millions of girls growing up in South Africa's rural villages, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was proof that being born a girl should never limit your dreams.

The former deputy president spent her life opening doors for women who had been denied opportunities because of poverty and inequality.

Her death at the age of 71 was announced by Acting President Paul Mashatile on Friday night, leaving South Africa mourning one of its most respected women leaders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mlambo-Ngcuka began her career as a teacher before entering politics, where she became a powerful voice for education and women's rights.

She served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and later as Minister of Minerals and Energy.

In 2005, she made history as South Africa's first woman deputy president, showing young girls that the country's highest offices were not reserved for men.

But her fight for women went far beyond politics.

As head of UN Women, she took the struggles of women and girls to the world stage, pushing for equal opportunities, education and an end to discrimination.

Her work carried a message of hope for women in rural communities, where poverty and limited access to education and jobs continue to stand in the way of their dreams.

She believed women deserved the chance to earn a living, make their own decisions and build better futures for their children.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she drew attention to the hardships faced by women and girls.

In 2021, philanthropist Melinda French-Gates honoured her with the Global Goalkeeper Award for her work.

Following her death, French-Gates remembered her as an unwavering champion of women and girls whose leadership changed lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised her contribution to women's rights across the world.

"She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world," he said.

Mashatile visited her Johannesburg home on Saturday to offer condolences to her family.

"She empowered women and men in our country and did her work with diligence," he said.

Tributes have poured in from across the political divide.

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said her journey from teacher to deputy president inspired generations of girls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For a generation of South African girls, her example made it easier to imagine that they, too, might one day lead their country," he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also remembered her as a woman who broke barriers in politics and fought for equality.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's greatest legacy is not simply the powerful positions she held, but the example she set for women who had been told their dreams were too big.

For a young girl in a rural village who hopes to become a teacher, doctor or president, her life remains a reminder that no dream is too big.

South Africa will honour her at a state memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, at 2pm on Tuesday, 24 November.

She will be laid to rest in Middledrift, also known as eXesi, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

President Ramaphosa has granted her a Category 2 state funeral, with military honours. National flags will fly at half-mast from 22 to 28 November.

As the country prepares to say goodbye, her life's work leaves a message for future generations.

The fight for women's education, dignity and equal opportunities must continue.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka may be gone, but the doors she helped open must never close.