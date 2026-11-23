press release

The Archbishop pays tribute to the former Deputy President of South Africa:

On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and on my own and my wife, Lungi Makgoba's behalf, we convey heartfelt condolences to the family of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on her passing.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka was a pioneer in many fields, including as a lecturer and teacher in education, working from Geneva on global youth development issues and promoting development initiatives, from Gugulethu in Cape Town to the international arena.

Truly a person of distinction, she went on to serve as a Member of our first democratic Parliament, chairing a portfolio committee and rising to ministerial office in the administration of President Thabo Mbeki.

It came therefore as no surprise when she was chosen first as South Africa's first woman Deputy President, and later as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women.

Lungi and I were close to her family, having shared personally with her and Bulelani over the years and shared mutual friends. In 2021 she delivered the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Lecture on values-based leadership.

South Africa and the world are poorer for the untimely loss of one who worked tirelessly for women and families at a national and global level.