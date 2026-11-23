About 131 of them are from the Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg.

Nearly 600 women were killed in South Africa between July and September this year, according to the country's latest crime statistics.

The statistics, released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday, showed that 581 women were killed in the country between July and September.

About 131 of them were from Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg.

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South Africa reported a series of killings in Ekurhuleni, a metropolitan municipality east of Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, between July and September 2026, in which 13 women were murdered and their bodies dumped in public spaces.

The victims were found in various locations, including Kempton Park, Tembisa, Boksburg, Olifantsfontein and Springs. Several were partially naked and had visible bruises and other injuries.

On Thursday, the police in Gauteng province said that eight suspects had been arrested.

Five women and a toddler were also killed in the Free State province on Wednesday. They were murdered by three masked men in the township of Botshabelo, according to the police.

The trio allegedly stormed a house in search of its owner, and when they realised he was not there, they "forced their way into the house and started shooting at the people inside."

South Africa has a high femicide rate. The crisis is not limited to isolated incidents of murder by strangers: a substantial proportion of women are killed by current or former intimate partners.

According to the police minister, Firoz Cachalia, South Africa needs "greater efforts to protect women and children from violence."

South Africa also has a homicide crisis. It has perpetually dealt with a high rate of gun violence and homicide.

Two separate mass shootings last week led to the deaths of 17 people. Another 27 people were killed in separate attacks.

Between April and June, South Africa recorded around 5,427 homicides, mostly in its poor districts. The country reported an average of nearly 60 homicides a day.