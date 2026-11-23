analysis

On the 29th of October, before 10 o'clock in the morning, a car with speakers has already driven twice through my neighbourhood in Mindelo, the city of Cesária Évora and of Cape Verde's best-known Carnival, blasting MpD (Movimento para a Democracia, Movement for Democracy) viewpoints and a jingle. I notice I'm immediately annoyed, because I'm trying to conduct an interview from home and the noise keeps interrupting the conversation. The same car passes twice more that day. Three days later, on Sunday 1 November, a whole procession of floats drives along the beach, honking, accompanied by Cape Verdean and PAICV (Partido Africano da Independência de Cabo Verde, African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde) flags, candidate headshots and more jingles, while my boyfriend and I are trying to get onto the road in the car. Election season in Cape Verde has begun: a very loud time, and a disruptive one. As an outsider, I wonder whether it has the desired effect, people voting for a certain party, or the opposite: abstention.

The noise is meant to bring people to the polls. In May's parliamentary election, most of them stayed home. Just 46.5 percent of the 416,096 registered voters cast a ballot, down from 57.4 percent in 2021 and 66 percent in 2016. Yet Cape Verde is often held up as one of Africa's most stable democracies, and in May the PAICV, which grew out of the independence movement, returned to power after ten years in opposition. It was the loudest election I've ever witnessed, with central roads closed for concerts and rallies, pickups with speakers crawling through town, and people handing out partisan t-shirts. Six months later, the country was campaigning again, this time for the presidential election on 15 November.

On 12 November at 8pm, the band Corda do Sol plays on Rua Lisboa, ahead of a speech by President José Maria Neves, backed by the PAICV. At the same time, Joana Rosa, the MpD's candidate and former justice minister, is holding a concert with the band Pendrive in Monte Sossego, another neighbourhood. While I'm standing in the crowd, I hear people behind me say: 'Come on, the concert's almost over and the speech starts after this. Let's go to the other concert now.' With street vendors with drinks and food around the corner as part of the rival political campaigns, it's a night out for many people: they run into acquaintances and catch up over the music.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

There are two kinds of people in the crowd. Some wear party t-shirts and make it very clear who they're here for and who they'll vote for. The others come for the music and would rather not talk about their political preference. They tell me they're afraid of repercussions. 'If I say I'm voting for this one and the other party gets wind of it, I'm afraid they'll obstruct me in other matters,' one person says. That fear isn't unusual: in a 2024 Afrobarometer survey, more than one in five Cape Verdeans said it was likely that powerful people could find out how they voted, despite the secret ballot. A few people at the concert tell me they won't vote. Others are still undecided, but say it matters to them to use their vote. A few more say they'll cast a blank ballot.

When I asked António Tavares to describe election season, he started much further back, before independence. A choreographer, dancer and researcher, Tavares is the artistic director of the Mindelo Cultural Centre and a co-founder of Bombu Mininu, a cultural space in São Vicente. He was a child when Cape Verde gained independence in 1975, and he says he has never belonged to a political party. According to Tavares, music once carried the dream of independence. Musicians, poets and thinkers imagined the country through lyrics before it existed. 'Music is the material,' he says. 'It's our way of communicating. We are a sonic entity. Why music? Because we knew we were going to leave here. If we had to leave, we had to come up with a Morse code.'

To this day, music is one of the main ways Cape Verdeans communicate. Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut this year came with its own anthem, Nôs Óra Dja Txiga, bringing together artists from across the islands. While the World Cup gave Cape Verdeans a song to unite behind, election season brings a different soundtrack: songs meant to win them over to competing parties. In May, the MpD campaigned with Ulisses na Frente and Cabo Verde pa frente and the PAICV with Francisco Carvalho and Tchico ki nu kre. Behind the songs were competing programmes. Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva's MpD asked for 'one more term to consolidate the gains,' pointing to growth and tourism, and promised more ships, planes and higher wages. The PAICV promised cheaper inter-island ferries and flights, free public university, a higher minimum wage and fewer government posts and agencies. The MpD offered more scholarships instead of free university, and said the PAICV's fares would make inter-island transport unviable.

Whether it wins votes is another matter. People go to the rallies, Tavares says, and 'they take the t-shirts from one side, they take the t-shirts from the other [...]. But that doesn't mean they belong to that party. It's a shirt. They need a shirt. '

And while the campaign music blasts through the streets, the political parties go quiet afterwards. 'The elections end, they leave, they never show up again for four years, then they come back, ' Tavares says.." To him the songs are jingles, 'propaganda of feelings,' and as a way to involve people in politics, this style of campaigning is over: 'For me, it died.' Taking office should be an oath, not a celebration, he argues.

On 15 November, six candidates were on the presidential ballot: President José Maria Neves from PAICV, MpD's Joana Rosa, and four without a party: Antero Tavares, Casimiro de Pina, Gilson Alves, and Loisito de Sousa. Emigration and jobs were central to the campaign: Neves promised a youth convention on employment, while Rosa, the first woman to run for president, argued that young people need reasons to stay and called for a balance of power instead of 'total control by PAICV.' Neves was re-elected in the first round. With 99 percent of polling stations counted, he had 64 percent of the vote, against 31.5 percent for Rosa. But the bigger number was abstention. According to the provisional results, 68.3 percent of the 419,448 registered voters did not vote, a record for Cape Verdean presidential elections. Neves called for a study into why voters are withdrawing and proposed modernising the voting process with electronic voting, as the National Electoral Commission had already proposed after May. Rosa called the abstention a 'ponto negro', a black mark, on Cape Verdean democracy.

Part of the figure may be arithmetic. More than 76,000 registered voters, 18 percent of the roll, live abroad, against 14 percent in 2021, partly because Cape Verdeans abroad are now often registered automatically when applying for a passport. But the declining turnout cannot be explained by registration figures alone.

A 2020 thesis at the University of Mindelo, covering elections from 1991 to 2016, linked rising abstention in Cape Verdemainly to low interest in politics among citizens who don't see their problems being solved. Staying home, it argued, is also a way of punishing politicians.

On paper, there seems little reason for distrust: Transparency International's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Cape Verde 35th of 182 countries. Its citizens are less sure. In the Afrobarometer survey, half of Cape Verdeans said corruption had increased over the past year and two-thirds said the government was handling it badly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cape Verde Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That is what I hear in Mindelo, too. Nelson stopped voting when he was about 25. He no longer believes in politicians. As far as he's concerned, they are only in it for themselves.

Jorge, a Cape Verdean teacher, says the same thing: politicians do the job for the money. He points to the corruption and money-laundering allegations the country has seen involving political figures from both major parties.

Lúcia does vote. There is always so much noise to persuade people to vote, she says. In the last election, young people showed they no longer took it seriously by staying home. She is also careful about discussing politics and never says who she votes for. She votes, she says, for the development of Cape Verde, and leaves it at that.

Still, Tavares doesn't think Cape Verdean democracy is failing. He sees May's change of government as proof that voters have learned to judge parties on what they deliver. 'It's a learning process,' he says. It's the politicians who haven't kept up: 'The Cape Verdean politician is a politician of discourse, not a politician who makes things happen.'

After three elections in less than two years, Tavares believes people have grown tired of the spectacle. 'If we asked people today whether they want elections in this form, nobody does. We're tired.'

Some names have been changed to protect people's privacy.

Carmen Esselink is an independent journalist living and working in Cape Verde. She previously worked for eight years as a TV editor and online content strategist at Dutch public broadcaster BNNVARA. She produces human-interest stories that connect culture, travel, politics, and sustainability for Dutch and international outlets, such as Condé Nast Traveller, Business Insider, Minority Africa, and soon Wander With Wonder and AFAR.