Precious Ngoakoana-Mphago suffered severe burns and lost her left hand in a house fire as a baby.

Thirty years later, she supports other burn survivors through her empowerment organisation.

A burns healthcare specialist says survivors may need lifelong physical and psychological care.

When Precious Ngoakoana-Mphago was just three months old, she suffered severe burns that resulted in the amputation of her left hand in a fire that destroyed her family's home in Bochum, Limpopo. Thirty years later, the third-degree burn survivor uses her experience to fight stigma and support other burn survivors and children with disabilities through her organisation, Rise and Shine Disability Empowerment.

The fire broke out on 5 June 1996 at Ngoakoana-Mphago's family home in Ga-Machaba village.

"My mother told me we lived in a newly established village which didn't have electricity at the time and we relied on candles. The whole house burnt down to ashes including furniture, and I also suffered serious burns on my face, left breast and left upper limb, which resulted in the amputation of my left hand."

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Ngoakoana-Mphago spent weeks in the intensive care unit at Helen Franz Hospital before receiving specialist care for the next four years at several hospitals, including skin grafting at Kalafong Hospital, where doctors used skin from her leg to repair injuries to her face.

Growing up with scars and stigma

According to ChildSafe in 2023, which established South Africa's first childhood injury database in 1991, an estimated 256 children suffer burns every day in South Africa. The organisation says burns also account for approximately 1,300 trauma-related deaths annually among children under four.

Ngoakoana-Mphago says growing up, her injuries took a toll on her mental health and affected her ability to form friendships while facing stigma at school.

"Being a burn survivor doesn't only affect us physically. It affects us mentally, our emotions and our confidence and how we see ourselves."

"Having physical scars also subjects us to bullying and stigmatising."

"I only started dating when I was 24 because I was scared and I didn't want men to take advantage of me. I want the world to accept, support, respect and love us burn survivors and see us for who we really are -- not just burn scars, but for our strengths and capabilities."

Supporting other survivors

Ngoakoana-Mphago lacked confidence after she was told she would not ever be employed because of her burn scars. Tired of feeling helpless, she started Rise and Shine Disability Empowerment in 2020 as a self-funded project and registered it as a non-profit organisation the following year.

Board member Lebogang Nkanyane, also a burn survivor, joined in 2023.

"Our organisation arranges donation campaigns at schools, homes and churches, where we distribute basic hygiene supplies such as sanitary pads, school uniforms, food, stationery, adult diapers, wheelchairs and crutches."

Members also share their experiences of physical and emotional pain, exchange skincare information and support one another in rebuilding confidence.

Recovery can take a lifetime

Professor Adelin Muganza, head of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Burn Centre, says severe burns sustained during infancy can have lifelong consequences.

"One of the most significant long-term physical consequences is the development of scarring and contracture formation where tissue does not grow and stretch in the same way as normal skin. A child who initially appears to have recovered may develop functional limitations years later."

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Survivors may need ongoing physiotherapy, occupational therapy and in some cases further surgery. Muganza says visible scars can also affect body image, confidence and social relationships.

"Sometimes anxiety and depression can happen, or post-traumatic stress, and children may experience difficulties with schooling, relationships, and social acceptance. These challenges can continue into adulthood."

Muganza stresses that psychological support and family involvement should form part of long-term rehabilitation.

Ngoakoana-Mphago hopes to expand Rise and Shine nationally and establish a centre where burn survivors can learn practical skills to help them find employment.

"I would like to have a home that will empower burn survivors and disabled children, equip them with skills like carpentry, building and farming."

Protect children from burns and fires