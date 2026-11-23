Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday expressed deep disappointment over the collapse of COP31 climate negotiations, using a visit to Barbados to call for stronger action on fossil fuels, climate finance and support for vulnerable nations.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Mia Mottley in Bridgetown ahead of a UN-backed summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety, the UN chief said governments had failed to match the urgency of the climate crisis after the conference in Antalya, Türkiye, ended without an overarching agreement.

"At a moment when the climate crisis is accelerating, governments failed to rise to the level of ambition this crisis demands," he said.

Mr. Guterres noted that Barbados and other small island developing States are among those paying the highest price for global warming despite contributing little to the problem.

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"Countries like Barbados are on the frontlines of the climate crisis," he said, pointing to stronger storms, rising seas and mounting economic costs.

Fossil fuels remain at the heart of the crisis

The Secretary-General warned that the world is on course to exceed the internationally agreed 1.5°C warming limit and reiterated his call for an accelerated transition away from coal, oil and gas.

"The continued addiction to coal, oil and gas is fueling climate chaos," he said. "We can't put out the fire while pouring fuel on it."

He argued that renewable energy offers countries a pathway to greater energy security, lower costs and more resilient economies, while urging major emitters to lead efforts to cut emissions and developed nations to honour climate finance commitments.

"Countries that did least to cause this crisis cannot be left to face its worst consequences alone," he said.

Barbados 'punching above its weight'

Turning to his host country, Mr. Guterres praised Barbados for helping shape international debates on issues ranging from climate action to global financial reform.

"On issue after issue, Barbados is punching above its weight," he said, describing the country as "a champion of multilateralism and a source of solutions."

He singled out Prime Minister Mottley's advocacy for a fairer international financial system, including through the Bridgetown Initiative, which calls for reforms to make financing more accessible and affordable for developing countries.

The Secretary-General also welcomed a new five-year UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the Caribbean and the signing of a new long-term lease for UN House in Barbados.

"The United Nations is here for the long haul," he said.

Haiti needs security and a political path

Addressing the crisis in Haiti, Mr. Guterres said the international community must strengthen support for the country as it confronts escalating violence and weakened state institutions.

He called for the full deployment of international security assistance and continued backing for Haitian security institutions, while stressing that security measures alone will not be enough.

"Haiti needs a Haitian-owned political process that restores democratic institutions through elections, rebuilds the authority of the state, and offers young people hope beyond the grip of the gangs," he said.

Focus turns to AI safety

The Secretary-General is in Barbados to attend Monday's Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety, co-hosted by the UN and the Government of Barbados.

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The gathering will bring together government leaders, technology companies, scientists, civil society representatives and international organizations to discuss how the benefits of AI can be shared more widely while addressing growing risks associated with the rapidly evolving technology.

Mr. Guterres said Barbados is once again helping to drive an important global conversation, this time on ensuring that AI serves people everywhere.

"The world needs that leadership and moral voice now more than ever," he said.

Find out more about COP31 on our new podcast, Talk & Action, and our special coverage of the conference.