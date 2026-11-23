Isiolo — Two people have been killed and seven houses torched in a suspected retaliatory attack in Elsa Village, Isiolo, following an earlier livestock theft incident.

The victims, both members of the Samburu community, were shot dead on Sunday night when suspected Turkana bandits raided the Elsa Ayanakore cluster at around 8pm.

The attackers reportedly set seven houses ablaze before engaging security officers in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

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Police officers from Kulamawe Police Station, a General Service Unit (GSU) operations team and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) from Maili Saba responded to the incident following reports of the attack.

The security teams repulsed the assailants during the gunfight, although two residents were fatally shot.

The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Mzee Legeyo Leterewa and his 25-year-old son, Liki Leterewa.

Police officers processed the scene before moving the bodies to the Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations.

The attack has heightened tension in the area, prompting the deployment of additional security personnel to prevent further violence and restore calm.

The Elsa area has experienced recurring insecurity linked to livestock theft and inter-community hostilities, with at least 10 people reportedly killed in the recent wave of violence.

Security agencies have intensified operations in the affected areas as authorities move to contain the situation and prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property.