President Cyril Ramaphosa says entrepreneurs have proposed a R100-million fund to help South African businesses develop artificial intelligence and compete internationally.

With 8.6 million South Africans unemployed, experts say better training and work experience are needed to help young people find jobs.

Millions of South Africans are desperate for jobs, and President Cyril Ramaphosa believes new technology could help create opportunities for young people.

The president has announced plans for a R100-million fund to support South African businesses developing artificial intelligence.

The announcement follows his week-long visit to Silicon Valley in the United States, where he met technology companies and investors.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Artificial intelligence is technology that helps computers perform tasks such as answering questions, solving problems and working with information.

Ramaphosa said South African entrepreneurs who joined the trip proposed the fund.

"We walk away from Silicon Valley with commitments made by some of our own entrepreneurs that have come up with an idea that we should set up a venture capital fund that will start off with R100 million," he said.

The money would help small technology businesses develop products, grow and possibly employ more people.

But South Africa faces a much bigger challenge.

According to Statistics South Africa, 8.6 million people were unemployed between July and September 2026. The unemployment rate stood at 33.7%.

For many young people, finding work remains difficult even after completing their studies.

A World Bank report published in August 2026 found that South Africa has unemployed graduates while some technology companies struggle to find workers with the right skills.

The report identified shortages in computer programming, networking and online security skills.

It also found that employers want people who can communicate well, solve problems and work with others.

The findings point to a possible solution: train unemployed young people in skills that businesses actually need.

Schools, colleges and universities could work more closely with employers to offer practical training and work experience.

Technology companies receiving government support could also be encouraged to hire and train young South Africans.

Another option is to make technology training available in townships and rural communities, where young people may struggle to afford computers, data and transport.

Community centres, libraries and schools could offer affordable Internet access and basic computer lessons.

Small businesses also need support.

Young people running businesses in townships could benefit from easier access to funding, business training and opportunities to sell their products and services.

But technology alone will not solve unemployment.

Economists at Nedbank, in their November 2026 labour market report, warned that businesses were not creating enough jobs to keep up with the growing number of people looking for work.

The report showed that South Africa gained 101,000 jobs in the third quarter, but the number of unemployed people still increased.

Ramaphosa believes the country has the talent to compete internationally.

"South Africa has talented startup founders who have come with us on this journey and who are developing innovative products with the potential to scale globally," he said.

During his visit, the president met representatives from Google, Microsoft and Cisco.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also held discussions about attracting more investment into South Africa's technology industry.

The government wants to use artificial intelligence to improve healthcare, education and public services.

But the trip has faced criticism because Ramaphosa did not meet some of the world's biggest technology bosses, including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Despite this, the president believes the visit was successful.

"We have used this visit to position South Africa as a major player in the AI economy, not merely a bystander," he said.

The proposed R100-million fund has not yet been launched, and no date has been announced for businesses to apply.

The government has also not said how many jobs the fund could create.

For millions of unemployed South Africans, the biggest test will not be how much money is promised, but whether the investment leads to real jobs and opportunities.