The proposed split gives the ANC 93 mayoralties, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, subject to agreement.

The DA wants several major metros, while local and metropolitan councils must hold their first meetings by 27 November.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has offered to help elect African National Congress (ANC) mayors in 93 municipalities, as it pushes for a nationwide agreement to settle control of hung councils.

Under the plan, the ANC would lead 93 of the 137 councils where no party won enough seats to govern alone, the DA 24 and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) 20, subject to the IFP agreeing.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis published the plan on Sunday, 22 November. He said the DA put it to the ANC in writing in negotiations on Friday, and that the ANC had not responded when he issued his statement.

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The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to hold a special meeting on Monday, 23 November, to receive and deliberate on a report from its National Negotiations Team on coalition engagements, the ANC said. The meeting starts at 11am at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre.

"Now that details of a near-finalised deal are becoming public, South Africans deserve to see the alternative before the ANC's National Executive Committee makes its choice," said Hill-Lewis.

Under the plan, the largest party among the partners in each council would lead the coalition and provide the mayor. The DA prefers a confidence-and-supply agreement, in which one party runs the municipal executive and another helps keep it stable from outside the executive.

The DA also offers not to support a no-confidence motion in the national government, or a motion to dissolve the National Assembly, for at least 18 months.

The 137 councils include Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and eThekwini.

"We propose a flexible approach and a willingness to negotiate on the hung metros," Hill-Lewis said.

The ANC's NEC met on 12 November, when it gave its negotiating team a mandate. The ANC said afterwards that its negotiators would engage all parties, including civic movements and independents. SABC News reported, citing sources, that the NEC also resolved to treat the DA as a last resort.

In Gauteng, ActionSA rejected a separate DA offer for the three metros last week, but has since confirmed another meeting with the DA.

Daily Maverick has reported that an emerging ANC-led alternative would see ActionSA take Johannesburg and Tshwane, the ANC keep Ekurhuleni and the MK Party take eThekwini.

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There is already a local example of ANC and DA cooperation. Scrolla.Africa reported last week that the parties formed a coalition in Ba-Phalaborwa, where Petronella Mauwane was sworn in as mayor on 18 November.

The next deadline is Friday, 27 November, when local and metropolitan councils must have held their first meetings.

"Municipalities must convene their councils within 14 days of publication, and no later than 27 November 2026," said Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa.

If a hung council misses the deadline, the law gives it one more chance, and the municipal manager stays in charge in the meantime.