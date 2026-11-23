A fire broke out in Zanzibar, Tanzania on Saturday, November 21, damaging six hotels, restaurants and dozens of souvenir shops, local media reported.

The blaze started at Makofi Hotel in the beach tourist hotspot of Nungwi around 2:20pm local time and spread rapidly to neighbouring properties.

No deaths were reported, but some hotel staff sustained minor injuries during evacuation, officials said.

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Affected hotels identified by Zanzibar's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nasra Nassor Omar include Makofi Hotel, Z Hotel, Nungwi Garden, BR, Pasha and Sand Beach.

All 183 tourists in the affected area were evacuated safely and relocated to other hotels. More than 20 hotels offered free temporary accommodation.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after approximately three hours, local media reported.

Omar said preliminary findings point to a bread oven at Makofi Hotel as the ignition source. The cause remains under investigation.