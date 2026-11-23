Ghana's environment minister and the chair of the African Group of Negotiators accused the COP31 president of disrespecting Africa after he interrupted the group's closing statement.

African negotiators on Sunday accused the COP31 President, Murat Kurum, of disrespecting the continent after he interrupted Ghana's Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, while she was delivering Africa's statement at the closing plenary of the climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

The incident happened in the final hours of the summit which ended without an agreement. It is the first time UN climate talks have closed that way since Copenhagen in 2009.

PREMIUM TIMES followed the live proceedings of the closing plenary, which had overshot the summit's scheduled close on 20 November by nearly 50 hours.

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Minister interrupted mid-statement

Ms Agyeman-Rawlings was about a minute into the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) statement when Mr Kurum interrupted her.

The chair of the AGN, Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, who is also from Ghana, objected to the interruption.

"With all due respect, Mr President, you've not shown respect to a group of 54 countries and my country, for that matter," Mr Amoah said.

He argued that other parties had been allowed to speak freely on the cover decision without interruption.

"We were just making a short intervention and you cut us in the middle of the conversation. This is not acceptable, Mr President," he said.

When Ms Agyeman-Rawlings spoke again, she addressed Mr Kurum directly before returning to the statement.

"I was rudely cut off during my delivery by your good self," she said. "This, Excellency, is an example of the levels of disrespect that we have endured."

She said the treatment did not respect multilateralism, adding that she had changed her flights twice and extended her stay by a few days to take part in the conference.

"There is a code of conduct during our deliberations and yours towards me was unacceptable," she told him.

Africa's underlying concerns

Ms Agyeman-Rawlings then read the African Group's statement again from the beginning. She said the draft decision was not the best outcome and represented only partial views of different parties.

On adaptation finance, Ms Agyeman-Rawlings said the text reaffirmed the goal to triple funding by 2035 but set no figure, baseline or pathway, deferring those details to CMA 9, the next session of parties to the Paris Agreement, scheduled for 2027.

A revised draft circulated on 19 November dropped a proposal for at least $120 billion annually in adaptation finance by 2035, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

She also criticised the absence of loss-and-damage resource targets, a dedicated trade agenda item and substantive just-transition commitments. While noting that the African Group would resist any attempt to reopen the Paris Agreement, she called for a timely baseline report, concrete roadmap figures and a funded pathway to the 2035 goal.

She said Africa would continue pressing those demands in every negotiating room.

Kurum apologises to Africa, clashes with UN climate chief

Following the protest, Mr Kurum apologised to Ms Agyeman-Rawlings and the AGN. He said he had not intended to disrespect Ghana.

The African Group was not the only party Mr Kurum clashed with during the session. At another point in the plenary, he also ordered Simon Stiell, the UN's climate chief, to sit down.

Mr Stiell had walked over to the COP31 president and leaned in to whisper to him, in an attempt to advise him on the proceedings.

Mr Kurum's microphone was still on and his reply, "Simon, take your seat," was heard clearly on the live broadcast.

The abrupt exchange drew another round of confusion in the hall, adding to growing concerns over the presidency's handling of the closing session.

How the talks collapsed

After two weeks of negotiations and two days of overtime, parties failed to reach consensus on the summit's main text, the cover decision known as the Antalya Pact, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported.

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The European Union, the United Kingdom, Panama, Norway, Vanuatu and the Marshall Islands were among those that rejected the text because it made no mention of fossil fuels, a reference Russia and Saudi Arabia had opposed.

"We do that with a heavy heart, with many other countries, but we simply cannot accept this," Wopke Hoekstra, the EU's Climate Commissioner said at the end of the final session.

Nigeria's delegation absent from the closing plenary.

UN climate summits take decisions by consensus, not by vote, so a text cannot pass while parties formally object to it.

With the objections standing, Mr Kurum confirmed that the final draft agreement would not be approved. Other decisions reached on separate agenda items during the summit are not affected but the questions the cover decision was meant to settle remain open.

For the African Group, the unsettled items include the baseline and the figure for adaptation finance. They now pass to COP32, which will be held on African soil next year in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.