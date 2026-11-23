In the APC manifesto presented recently, President Tinubu proposed strengthening electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to provide dedicated electricity supply to industrial clusters and export-processing zones, and to introduce quarterly public reports on electricity delivered to businesses if re-elected for another four-year term.

The promises are part of the electricity sector reforms proposed in the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s 2027-2031 manifesto, titled From Reforms to Prosperity, which was presented on 10 November in Abuja.

Like other presidential candidates, Mr Tinubu has proposed strengthening electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, expanding gas-to-power projects and improving the reliability of electricity supply to factories and other productive businesses.

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However, a notable feature of his proposal is a commitment to publish quarterly reports detailing average electricity delivered to industries, reliable hours of supply, voltage quality, and manufacturing downtime.

The proposed reports could provide measurable indicators for assessing the performance of the electricity sector and make the government more accountable for its promises.

However, the credibility of the commitment will depend on whether the administration implements it consistently and makes the information publicly available.

Mr Tinubu made similar promises during his 2023 presidential campaign. Yet, Nigeria continues to experience recurring national grid collapses, while manufacturers and households have complained about rising electricity tariffs and unreliable supply. Some communities have also endured prolonged power outages.

In the new manifesto, Mr Tinubu maintained that electricity must no longer constrain factories, exports, investment, and household welfare.

Strengthening the Electricity Act and addressing sector challenges

The Electricity Act 2023 repealed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005 and established a decentralised legal and regulatory framework for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The Act empowers state governments to enact their own electricity laws and establish State Electricity Regulatory Authorities to oversee electricity generation, distribution, supply, trading, tariffs and licensing within their jurisdictions.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) continues to regulate electricity markets in states that have yet to establish their own regulatory authorities.

In his manifesto, Mr Tinubu pledged to strengthen coordination between federal and state electricity markets, promote competitive embedded and captive generation, encourage transparently contracted bilateral electricity supply and attract investment in distribution infrastructure.

To address persistent challenges in the gas-to-power value chain, the president proposed executing commercially viable projects by tackling gas supply contracts, transportation, payment security and electricity dispatch constraints simultaneously, rather than expanding generating capacity without addressing the factors preventing existing plants from supplying electricity.

He also pledged to strengthen the transmission network through the Presidential Power Initiative, network automation and investments in industrial feeders. These investments, he said, would be aligned with electricity demand from factories, agro-processing zones, technology parks and export-processing facilities.

On electricity distribution, Mr Tinubu promised to provide meters to households and businesses, enforce differentiated service obligations, reduce technical and commercial losses and manage legacy liabilities transparently.

He also pledged to protect vulnerable electricity consumers through explicit government support backed by budgetary allocations.

CNG expansion

Aside from electricity generation and distribution, Mr Tinubu also proposed expanding the infrastructure needed to support the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

He promised to expand safe refuelling stations and vehicle conversion capacity along viable freight and public transportation corridors.

The administration would prioritise export haulage, agricultural logistics and industrial fleets in areas where gas supplies and transport economics could deliver lower overall operating costs, according to the manifesto.

Nigeria's persistent electricity challenges

Nigeria has continued to struggle with inadequate and unreliable electricity supply despite successive government interventions and reforms to improve the sector. The country has an installed generation capacity of about 13,000 megawatts, but only a fraction of that capacity is consistently available for transmission and distribution to consumers.

When Mr Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, his administration inherited a power sector characterised by inadequate generation, ageing transmission infrastructure, distribution bottlenecks and widespread reliance on estimated electricity billing.

In its 2023 presidential manifesto, titled Renewed Hope 2023: Action Plan for a Better Nigeria, the APC acknowledged that Nigeria had approximately 12,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity, generated about 8,000 megawatts, but could distribute a maximum of only 4,500 megawatts to consumers.

The party promised to improve the country's generation, transmission, and distribution capacity, encourage off-grid and renewable energy solutions, and ensure that more of the electricity already being generated reaches homes and businesses.

Mr Tinubu also promised to end estimated billing and ensure that all electricity consumers were metered through the expansion of existing metering programmes. His administration further pledged to introduce a 'Nigeria First' policy that would prioritise domestic gas supplies for electricity generation.

In his inaugural address on 29 May 2023, the president reiterated his commitment to making electricity more accessible and affordable to businesses and households, promising that power generation would nearly double while transmission and distribution networks would be improved.

However, more than three years into his administration, reliable electricity supply remains a major challenge for households and businesses.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in its October operational performance factsheet, reported that average hourly electricity generation stood at 4,047 megawatts, while average available generation capacity was 4,744 megawatts.

The regulator also reported that the national grid operated outside prescribed frequency and voltage limits during the month, highlighting persistent stability challenges despite using 85 per cent of available generation capacity.

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The situation worsened in November, with electricity generation falling to an average of about 3,549 megawatts, according to industry figures reported by The Guardian. The decline was attributed to inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants, reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs and other operational constraints.

The reduction in generation has affected electricity allocations to distribution companies, forcing them to ration available supply and increase load shedding across their networks. Households and businesses have consequently continued to experience unreliable electricity, with many depending on petrol and diesel generators or alternative energy sources to meet their needs.

The sector is also facing financial and distribution challenges. NERC's second-quarter 2026 performance report showed that distribution companies recorded average aggregate technical, commercial and collection losses of 36 per cent, compared with an allowed average target of 16.92 per cent. The regulator also put the national customer metering rate at 62 per cent as of the end of the quarter.

Meanwhile, electricity generation companies and gas suppliers continue to face outstanding payment obligations, raising concerns about the electricity market's financial sustainability and operators' ability to maintain consistent supply.

These challenges have continued to undermine manufacturers and other businesses that need stable electricity to operate efficiently, forcing many to spend more on alternative power sources and raising production costs.

Against this background, Mr Tinubu's latest promises to provide dedicated electricity to industrial clusters and publish quarterly reports on power delivered to businesses will be judged against his administration's record in addressing the challenges in the sector.