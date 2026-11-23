Unlocking bank financing will be key to pushing Rwanda's mineral exports past $2 billion, the Rwanda Mining Association (RMA) has said.

The Government has set a target of $2.2 billion in annual mineral exports by 2029, up from $1.1 billion in 2023. Last year, mining was the largest contributor to Rwanda's export earnings, which totalled $3.5 billion.

Industry and government officials say reaching the target will also depend on mechanisation, more local processing of minerals and continued exploration. But access to finance, they say, is the most pressing gap.

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Finance is the missing link

RMA Chairperson Innocent Kagenga said banks do not provide loans to mining businesses, making it difficult for companies to get the capital needed to increase production.

"The Mining Association, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, and banks have met to discuss the establishment of loan products for the mining sector. No financial institutions have been giving loans to mining companies," he said.

He was speaking at the association's general assembly on Friday, November 20, held under the theme "From Extraction to Value Addition: Towards a Safe, Responsible, Digitalised and Innovative Mining Sector."

The meeting discussed the sector's development, including bank loan products tailored to the industry.

The association has about 200 licensed mining companies and around 50 mineral processing and smelting companies, some of which operate multiple mines.

Kagenga said access to finance has historically been a challenge, with companies relying largely on their own resources because lenders view the sector as risky.

NCBA steps in

He said NCBA Bank Rwanda had announced its commitment to supporting the industry through specialised financing, drawing on the expertise of its new majority shareholder, South Africa's Nedbank Group, to help mining companies access capital for equipment, machinery and expansion.

NCBA Bank Rwanda Managing Director Maurice Toroitich said the commitment seeks to address longstanding financing challenges, with businesses often struggling to secure credit for investments needed to modernise operations, improve productivity and become more competitive.

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He acknowledged that banks, including NCBA, had not been sufficiently active in supporting mining businesses, but said NCBA was ready to take a more active role.

"We need greater adoption of modern machinery and technology to improve productivity, protect workers and reduce the environmental impact of mining," he said.

Toroitich said the bank would work directly with mining companies to understand their operations and financing needs, particularly for equipment, machinery and the technology required to make mining more sustainable.

The commitment comes as NCBA integrates into Nedbank Group. Nedbank completed the acquisition of a 66 per cent controlling stake in NCBA Group PLC in October 2026, making the East African banking group a subsidiary of the South African lender.

NCBA continues to operate under its existing brand and local leadership and remains listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where the public holds the remaining 34 per cent.

"We are very lucky that we are now part of this group because, very quickly, we shall benefit from the skills they have and the relationships they have built over the years in financing mining operations in Southern Africa," Toroitich said.

One immediate opportunity, he said, is helping miners acquire machinery and equipment. He pointed to the bank's existing asset financing facility, under which financed assets can themselves serve as collateral, potentially reducing the need for additional security.

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"We provide asset finance in the bank, and some of the assets included in that package actually include equipment and machinery. The equipment and machinery themselves are adequate collateral for credit from the bank, without necessarily requiring additional collateral as we normally would," he explained.

Miners welcome move

Ernest Nsanzineza, Managing Director of Rubavu Exploitation and Trading Company (RETC Ltd), welcomed the proposed loan products, saying bank financing would help increase production.

The company deals in tungsten, tantalum and other minerals. Nsanzineza said it has grown from 70 employees to nearly 1,000 since it began operations in 2012, as it expanded production and shifted from artisanal to mechanised mining.

"We currently produce between 10 and 15 tonnes of minerals per month. We intend to increase production to 25 tonnes monthly within the next three years," he said.

The company has not accessed bank financing, he added, partly because financial institutions had no products tailored to the sector.

Keeping more value at home

Private Sector Federation (PSF) Chief Executive Officer Clement Uwajeneza said mineral exports are projected to grow by 46 per cent in the 2025/2026 financial year, creating opportunities for investment in processing and higher-value products.

He said PSF will work with the RMA in 2027 to identify potential processing projects, assess the obstacles to their implementation and connect investors with partners who can help address financing and other challenges. Investors, he noted, need access to equipment financing, clarity on regulatory requirements and information on the quantities buyers need.

Barbara Akaliza, Chief Geo-Hazard Officer at the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, said finance would help the country achieve more than $2 billion in annual exports.

"We need more value addition to minerals before exports. Finance is also needed to move from artisanal mining to modernised mining operations," she said.

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Processing minerals locally rather than exporting them raw allows the country to retain more value within its economy, she said. Rwanda already has three modern value-addition facilities, for gold refining, tantalum refining and tin smelting, but there is significant potential for lithium and tungsten refineries and more gemstone polishing and cutting workshops.

Expanding domestic processing is expected to reduce raw mineral exports, generate off-farm employment, diversify the economy and increase tax revenue.

Mechanisation and exploration

Rwanda is moving from artisanal to mechanised operations across small, medium and large-scale mining, a shift expected to double extraction efficiency from the current 40 per cent to a target of 80 per cent.

Since 2023, the Government has also run a three-year national mineral exploration campaign focused on gold and lithium, aiming to identify inferred mineral resources, support investment promotion and inform long-term resource management.

Strong base to build on

Mining delivered a strong performance in 2024, earning $1.75 billion in mineral exports. Between 2017 and 2024, exports more than tripled, from $373 million to $1.75 billion.

The growth has been attributed to reforms including increased value addition, market diversification, professionalisation of mining, mechanisation, and stronger exploration and investment strategies.