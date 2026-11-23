Mobile money adoption among women in Rwanda has risen to 78 per cent, but only 16 per cent have bank accounts, compared with 28 per cent of men, highlighting a persistent gap in access to traditional financial services, a new report has found.

The figures point to a sharp difference in how women access financial services, with mobile platforms expanding much faster than conventional banking.

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The report, Measuring Gender-in-Trade Statistics - Country Report: Rwanda, jointly prepared by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), says mobile money has become the main channel through which women access formal financial services.

It shows that the proportion of women with mobile money accounts increased from five per cent in 2010 to 78 per cent in 2024, a rise of 73 percentage points.

Over the same period, women's bank account ownership increased from one per cent to 16 per cent, a gain of 15 percentage points.

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The difference is also evident among men. Their mobile money account ownership rose from eight per cent in 2010 to 85 per cent in 2024, while bank account ownership increased from one per cent to 28 per cent.

Consequently, the gender gap in traditional bank account ownership stood at 12 percentage points in 2024, compared with seven percentage points in mobile money account ownership.

The report attributes the faster growth in mobile money partly to regulatory changes that made it easier for people to open accounts and carry out transactions.

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These include tiered Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, which allow customers to access certain services with less stringent documentation, and the zero-rating of person-to-person mobile money transaction fees in 2020.

The National Financial Inclusion Strategy also contributed to expanding access to digital financial services, according to the report.

Digital access does not guarantee business financing

Despite the expansion of mobile money, the report cautions that access to digital financial services has not automatically translated into access to financing that can support business growth.

It notes that mobile platforms have made it easier for women to receive and transfer money, but traditional financial institutions still rely heavily on collateral, including formal land titles, when assessing loan applications.

Women operating small-scale businesses or informal trading activities may struggle to provide such security or demonstrate consistent financial records.

The report also examines the growth of digital lending products offered through mobile wallets and partnerships between banks and mobile network operators.

Such products can use alternative information, including mobile money transaction histories, to assess borrowers who may not have conventional collateral.

However, the report says their usefulness for long-term business investment remains limited in some cases because digital loans often carry high interest rates and short repayment periods.

As a result, borrowers may use them to meet immediate financial needs rather than acquire business assets or expand their operations.

It recommends developing financial products that respond better to the needs of women entrepreneurs, including adjusted credit-scoring systems, longer repayment periods and financial literacy initiatives.

Education gains offer opportunities

The report also points to improvements in women's education as another factor that could support their participation in higher-value trade activities.

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Women accounted for 51.8 per cent of students enrolled in tertiary education in 2024, compared with 48.2 per cent for men.

Their literacy rate also increased from 60.1 per cent in 2006 to 73.6 per cent in 2024.

The report says these improvements could help more women move into specialised trade-related fields, including manufacturing, agribusiness and services.

However, it notes that the transition will depend on whether graduates can secure employment opportunities and overcome barriers such as occupational segregation and unpaid care responsibilities.

It recommends monitoring the transition from graduation into employment in trade-related sectors, alongside mentorship and leadership development programmes for women in industries linked to trade.

The report argues that expanding digital financial services should be accompanied by efforts to improve women's access to traditional banking and productive finance.