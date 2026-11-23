Rayon Sports head coach Francis Haringingo has urged patience in the development of young attackers Elie Tatou Iradukunda and Daniel Muhoza, insisting the club's priority is their long-term growth rather than rushing them into greater responsibilities.

The pair have made an immediate impact since joining the club in July, contributing to Rayon Sports' results. However, Haringingo believes both youngsters still have considerable room to improve and reach their full potential.

Speaking about the two highly rated prospects, the coach said their deployment is guided by tactical demands rather than fixed positions, stressing that both remain important long-term projects for the club.

"We have to bring them through slowly, without rushing them," Haringingo said, underlining the club's commitment to developing the youngsters over several seasons rather than placing excessive pressure on them at an early stage.

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Iradukunda, who joined Rayon Sports from Mukura Victory Sports in July 2026, has mainly featured on the right wing. His pace, direct running and ability to stretch opposition defences have made him an important part of Haringingo's attacking system, earning him a place in the national team.

Muhoza, meanwhile, has been deployed in several attacking roles. Although he is often used on the left wing, the right-footed forward has also featured as a centre-forward and an impact substitute.

Haringingo has regularly rotated the two youngsters during matches to inject fresh energy and maintain attacking intensity.

The coach's handling of the pair has recently become part of a wider tactical debate involving Amavubi head coach Stephen Constantine.

Constantine has publicly questioned the use of inverted wingers in domestic football, arguing that players should generally operate on the flank that suits their stronger foot.

The English tactician believes Muhoza is more dangerous on the right wing, where he can make better use of his natural right foot, rather than on the left, where he is often deployed by Rayon Sports.

Constantine has also expressed a different view on Iradukunda's role. While Rayon Sports frequently use the youngster on the right wing, the national team coach has at times preferred him in a wider midfield position, where he is expected to contribute defensively and provide service from deeper areas.

Despite the contrasting tactical approaches, Haringingo has remained firm in his philosophy.

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The Rayon Sports coach maintains that team selection, player positioning and substitutions are determined by the club's tactical plans and the specific demands of each match.

He has consistently emphasised that the development of the two youngsters must take precedence over short-term results, as the club seeks to nurture their potential over the long term.