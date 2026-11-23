Findings from one of the world's largest ongoing population surveys tracking HIV, in rural KwaZulu-Natal, are "a sobering warning", researchers say.

All four indicators they analysed show that the momentum in bringing the HIV epidemic under control has been lost — which could mean it could start growing again.

It's a pivotal moment, experts say. South Africa will have to get smart about testing people and getting them on to treatment or prevention if the country were to end HIV as a public health threat.

We unpack the numbers.

Findings from one of the world's largest ongoing population surveys tracking HIV, in rural KwaZulu-Natal, are "a sobering warning" that progress towards getting the HIV epidemic under control has stalled. We unpack what the data means for the future.

In 2002, a large HIV survey from South Africa made the world sit up.

Field workers from the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) knocked on thousands of doors across the country to ask people to complete a questionnaire and give a small blood sample.

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The results were alarming: 11 out of 100 people in South Africa tested positive for the virus at a time when politicians were in denial about the link between HIV and Aids — a stance that cost an estimated 330 000 lives between 2001 and 2005.

Knowing the true size of the epidemic set the wheels in motion for a public health response that would — over the next 25 years — grow to the world's biggest HIV treatment and prevention programmes.

Today, just under 6.2-million of the estimated 7.9-million people with HIV in the country are on treatment, and the health department says that by the end of September, around 2.43-million HIV-negative people had used HIV prevention medicine, or PrEP (short for pre-exposure prophylaxis) since it became available in the public health sector .

And now findings from another door-to-door study — this time run by the Africa Health Research Institute (Ahri) in the uMkhanyakude district in KwaZulu-Natal and in which close to 30 000 people have been tested for HIV every year over 20 years — are again sounding what researchers say is "a sobering warning".

Studies like this, which track an entire population over a long time in a community with high levels of HIV, puts "a very sensitive finger on the pulse of the epidemic", says Frank Tanser, the senior author on the paper. Because the data is not biased by researchers only studying people who visit clinics, results give a true reflection of what's happening in real life. This is different from models, which give a projected view of the situation based on input values that usually come from national surveys that happen only every few years, clinic reports and (albeit rigorous) mathematical assumptions.

Researchers looked at four indicators in the study: the number of new infections ( incidence ) in the community; the ratio of incidence to prevalence (how many people already have HIV in the community); the lifetime chance of someone getting infected; and viral load (how much HIV someone has in their blood; if someone uses their treatment correctly, their viral load becomes so low that they can't transmit the virus ).

Progress towards getting the epidemic under control is "faltering in KwaZulu-Natal" , the authors wrote, which is something "we should definitely be worried about", Helen Rees, executive director at Wits RHI, told Bhekisisa last week in a podcast.

South Africa's success in rolling out antiretrovirals to millions of people through the public health system may have led us to believe the epidemic is more under control than it really is, the findings suggest.

Here's what the numbers mean — and why experts say South Africa is at a turning point in its fight against HIV.

A lifetime of risk

Imagine you're a teacher in this community and there are 100 fifteen-year-old girls at your school. In 2004, chances were that 75 of them could have HIV by the time they turned 55, assuming that the rate at which new infections occurred remained the same and that everyone survived for 40 years.

Two decades on, the prospect is not looking much better: today, the projected chance of a 15-year-old girl having HIV by age 55 sits at 50 out of 100. It's worse than what boys' future outlook was 10 years ago.

Although the chance of someone getting HIV over their lifetime has declined among both men and women, it remains stubbornly high among women — and more so than in men.

Nationally, one in nine young people are likely to have had sex by the time they turn 15. For girls, early sexual debut could mean a higher risk of HIV, not simply because of biological reasons (developing tissues in the cervix and vagina may be easier targets for the virus ), but also because of the unequal position of women in society . Girls may have little power to negotiate when or who they have sex with, especially in relationships with older men, who are often at least five years older and may have more than one partner at once.

Findings from the study are "in many ways an 'action agenda' of what needs to be done to get back on track", says Mitchell Warren, head of the international HIV advocacy organisation Avac , including scaling up the roll-out of new prevention medicines like lenacapavir, a six-monthly injection, fast and smart .

'Staying still is not good enough'

Fifteen years ago, about four new infections were recorded among 100 women each year and about two among every 100 men. Then the rate dropped markedly, with incidence among men down to half of what it was before and about two-thirds in women by 2019.

And then progress stalled.

Although the rates of new infections aren't picking up, they're not dropping either, meaning that the big gains from before have stopped.

"Staying still is not good enough," says Warren.

Many people in uMkhanyakude have HIV and money from Pepfar (the US President's Fund for Aids Relief) has helped to set up programmes to get people tested and on treatment . The stagnating incidence trend could be a worrying sign of what could happen in other areas also with high HIV burdens — especially when Pepfar money is pulled out of South Africa for good from early next year , without strategic plans being in place for relying solely on government money .

"There's limited time to ensure that we don't see declines in resources and programmes being set back even further," says Warren. "Although we can't go back to January 2025 [when US foreign aid was abruptly frozen and later withdrawn ], we also can't stand still. In the wake of the US mid-term elections, I hope that this new Congress will push the Administration to articulate much clearer and more strategic plans to transition and that we aren't doing this at breakneck speed with recklessness and without a plan."

Down but not yet out

In the early 2000s, there were about four new infections on average over the lifespan of a person living with HIV in this community. It dropped sharply in the following years, coming close to a value of one by 2019.

Since then, the number has been hovering around the same level.

The incidence-to-prevalence ratio is one way for researchers to track progress towards epidemic control . It compares the number of new HIV infections each year with the total number of people who already have HIV, taking into account the average survival time (around 33 years) . If the ratio is bigger than 1, the epidemic is growing. If the ratio is smaller than 1, the epidemic is shrinking. If the ratio is equal to 1, the epidemic is broadly stable, suggesting that progress towards epidemic control has stalled. If more new infections are recorded than the number of people already infected — in other words, if the ratio is bigger than 1 — the epidemic is growing. If the number is smaller than 1, the epidemic is shrinking. If the ratio is equal to 1, the epidemic is broadly stable, which means progress towards stamping it out has stalled.

The data from this study "provides an important baseline for how we need to do monitoring in the future", says Warren. If things carry on in this way, getting 95% of people with HIV on treatment and 95% of those to be virally suppressed — the second and third targets in a cascading series set by UNAids to end the epidemic — will not be possible.

But, says Warren, we have to get the first target in the series — getting 95% of people tested — right to start with. "We often say we need treatment and we need prevention. But we also need testing at massive levels, because that's how we're going to find more people living with HIV who are not yet on treatment, and it's how we're going to find people who are not living with HIV and who can benefit from PrEP."

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Says Warren: "We talk about antiretroviral treatment. We talk about PrEP. We need to talk about testing as the gateway to both of those."

A growing burden

Fifteen years ago, 70–80% of people with HIV had more than 1 550 copies of the virus per millilitre of blood. The proportion halved in less than 10 years.

But the trend has reversed over the past six years, and now at least 44% of people again have high viral loads, suggesting that more people either are not on treatment yet (or not on the right plan) or have stopped taking their medicine .

At a viral load of >1000 copies/mL, the virus is not suppressed , which means that the infection can spread through unprotected sex.

The numbers seen here are roughly 30 percentage points away from the UN's cascade-implied target of close to 86% of HIV-positive people on treatment having to be virally suppressed to end the HIV epidemic. (To work this out, consider a population of 100 people. The target series says that 95% of people have to have been tested. Of those 95 that have been tested, 95% who tested positive have to be on treatment, which means 90 people out of the original group of 100. And then 95% of those — in other words 86 people out of the original 100 — must have suppressed viral loads.)

When many people in a community have high viral loads, there's a bigger chance that the epidemic will start growing again.

This means we have to get smart about testing people and closing the treatment gap . For this, says Warren, we have to build programmes "not around an individual pathogen or disease, but around the individual person", not only in South Africa but also globally.

To build on the success of the past, "we have to be ambitious and we've got to be smarter and more strategic than the virus itself, and that means thinking differently about how we work with communities.

Warren concludes: "That may be the most important shift in our thinking."

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism . Sign up for the newsletter .