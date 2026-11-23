Rivers United and Barau FC recorded emphatic victories, while Rangers strengthened their grip on the summit with victory over 3SC.

Rivers United produced the biggest result of Matchday 14 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), thrashing Niger Tornadoes 6-0 on Sunday, as Rangers International maintained their position at the top of the table.

Samson Olasupo scored a second-half hat-trick at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to cap Rivers United's dominant display, while Barau FC also recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Inter Lagos.

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Rivers United took an early lead in the 13th minute through an own goal by Moses Obioma before Temple ThankGod doubled the advantage in the 29th minute. Shola Oladunjoye added a third three minutes later to leave the visitors facing a difficult afternoon.

Olasupo then took centre stage, scoring in the 63rd, 87th and 90+4th minutes to complete his hat-trick and hand Tornadoes their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

The victory moved Rivers United to fifth place with 22 points from 13 matches, keeping them within six points of leaders Rangers, who have played the same number of games.

Barau FC were equally ruthless against Inter Lagos, securing a 5-0 win with Joseph Atule scoring three times. Atule found the net in the 34th, 66th and 87th minutes, while Ayoola Ibrahim scored before half-time and Adamu Hussain added another in the 79th minute.

The result lifted Barau to third place with 23 points, level with Nasarawa United but ahead on goal difference.

Rangers maintained their lead with a 2-0 home victory over Shooting Stars in Awka. James Emo opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Chidiebere Nwobodo sealed the win in the 74th minute, taking Rangers to 28 points from 13 matches.

Nasarawa United also moved into the top four after beating Warri Wolves 2-0 in Lafia. Kelechi Ogbodo headed home in the 25th minute before Jofrank Joshua converted an 83rd-minute penalty to secure the points for the hosts.

In Aba, the Oriental derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba ended goalless, leaving both sides on 12 points and deep in the relegation battle.

Kun Khalifat FC edged Katsina United 1-0 through Innocent Arigu's 17th-minute own goal, while Saturday's fixtures saw Kano Pillars beat Ikorodu City and Doma United defeat Bendel Insurance by identical 1-0 margins.

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Ranchers Bees drew 1-1 with Plateau United, while Sporting Lagos and Kwara United also shared the points.

Rangers remain top of the standings with 28 points from 13 games, followed by Kano Pillars on 25 points. Barau FC and Nasarawa United occupy third and fourth positions respectively with 23 points, while Rivers United are fifth on 22 points, with a game in hand. Bendel Insurance are sixth on 21 points.

Plateau United, Doma United and Katsina United are seventh, eighth and ninth respectively, all on 20 points, while Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars occupy 10th and 11th positions with 18 points apiece. Niger Tornadoes are 12th on 17 points.

Sporting Lagos, Ranchers Bees and Kun Khalifat are 13th, 14th and 15th respectively with 16 points, although Sporting Lagos have played only 12 matches. Kwara United and Warri Wolves sit 16th and 17th on 14 points, while Enyimba and Abia Warriors occupy the bottom two positions with 12 points each. Inter Lagos remain bottom with seven points after a three-point deduction, while Warri Wolves have also been docked three points for infractions.