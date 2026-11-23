The awards were presented at the Command's Award and Dinner Night held at Ibom Hall, Uyo, on Saturday, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the police spokesperson, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police.

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command, has honoured the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Umo Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and 254 police officers at an award ceremony in Uyo, recognising their contributions to security and policing in the state.

The awards were presented at the Command's Award and Dinner Night held at Ibom Hall, Uyo, on Saturday, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the police spokesperson, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police.

The ceremony also recognised 22 other security stakeholders, including commanders of four sister security agencies, for their contributions to security operations and collaboration with the police.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, said the awards were intended to recognise officers whose dedication and sacrifices often go unnoticed despite their role in protecting lives and property.

He said the 254 recipients were drawn from different ranks, divisions and formations across the command, adding that the initiative was designed to promote merit, discipline and operational excellence.

Mr Azare also recognised 22 individuals and stakeholders for supporting police operations, particularly those who accompanied security personnel during operations in difficult terrains, including creeks and waterways.

The four commanders of sister security agencies were honoured for their contributions to inter-agency collaboration and operational coordination.

Eno, Akpabio receive awards

Mr Akpabio received an award in recognition of his contributions and support to the security sector, while Mr Eno was recognised for his leadership and support for security agencies in the state.

In an unusual recognition, the command also honoured Ezra Obareki, the governor's grandson, for his affection and positive disposition towards the police.

The governor's chief security officer, aide-de-camp, principal security officer and Government House camp commandant were also recognised for their services.

Police seek public cooperation

Mr Azare reaffirmed the command's commitment to intelligence-led policing, professionalism, respect for human rights and community partnership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the relative peace in the state was a product of cooperation among the government, security agencies, community stakeholders and residents.

The development comes amid continuing public concerns about security and policing across Nigeria, where police authorities have repeatedly emphasised the importance of community cooperation in tackling crime.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on security operations and policing challenges in Akwa Ibom, including the police's crackdown on the proscribed Ibom Youth Council in December 2024.

The police commissioner called on residents to continue providing useful information to security agencies and supporting efforts to maintain peace in the state.