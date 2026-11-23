The congestion that now keeps ships queued off Monrovia and driving up the price of imported goods was forecast nine years ago, and Liberia ignored the warning. A World Bank study published in June 2017 warned West African governments that container traffic would at least double by 2025 and that existing terminals would not absorb the increase without new capacity. Liberia built no new terminal and did not invest in capital dredging to deepen its basin to accommodate bigger vessels.

The Freeport of Monrovia now operates at nearly the ceiling the study identified: 200,000 containers a year. And the cost is already landing on importers and consumers. French carrier CMA CGM began charging a congestion surcharge on Nov. 1 of 250 euros per dry container and 600 euros per refrigerated container on Monrovia-bound cargo from Northern Europe. Traders say goods from China are taking up to seven months to arrive. APM Terminals Liberia, which operates the container terminal, says the average time a container sits in its yard has doubled from seven or eight days in 2025 to 15 or 16 days this year because of delayed customs processes outside the port, cutting the port's effective storage space by almost half.

A port master plan commissioned by the National Port Authority in 2024, as part of efforts to address the infrastructure bottleneck, estimates that congestion costs importers more than US$25 million annually in extra charges paid to shipping lines and shipowners, as well as storage costs--costs that are passed on to consumers. Like the World Bank's 2017 report, the NPA's 2025 Master Plan concludes that Liberia's long-term solution to congestion lies in constructing new terminals. It projects that cargo demand at the Freeport will exceed the port's capacity of about 4.5 million metric tons per year by more than 5 million metric tons by 2035 if nothing changes.

NPA Managing Director Sekou Dukuly says the numbers bear out what the authority has argued since he took office in 2024: Liberia's economy has outgrown its main port, growing from 3.3b GDP when the warning was issued in 2016 to approximately 5.7b today. "As the country and economy grow, you need the right infrastructure to support that growth," Dukuly said in a 2025 interview with journalists, during which he took them on a live tour of the port.

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The 2017 report, "Western Africa: Container Terminals Concessions, Making the Most of Ports in West Africa," recorded that traffic through Monrovia grew by 9.2% per year between 2006 and 2012, among the fastest rates on the coast, but Liberia's planned capacity of 200,000 containers per year was the smallest planned expansion among major ports in the survey. Freetown planned 750,000; Tema planned 3.5 million.

In apparent response to the report, Côte d'Ivoire opened a second container terminal in Abidjan in late 2022; Sierra Leone extended Freetown's quay in 2018; Benin completed the first phase of expansion at Cotonou this year; and Senegal is building a new deep-water port at Ndayane. In Monrovia, the APM Terminals upgrade, which opened in 2013, remains the last major addition to berth capacity. According to Harbor Master Capt. Samuel M. Lynch, the Freeport has seven berths under the NPA's management. Tema has about 29.

Dukuly's NPA began courting investors soon after he took office. He signed with Tanger Med Engineering, a subsidiary of the Tanger Med Group, to produce the port master plan for Monrovia and Buchanan. Dukuly said the master plan was not a formality. He said investors the NPA approached asked to see it first, and the plan now shows how fast demand is growing and what infrastructure is needed to meet it.

In November 2024, the NPA signed a memorandum of understanding with Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc for a new multipurpose terminal at the Freeport under a public-private partnership, as well as a concession at the Port of Buchanan. Following an international tender, Marsa Maroc has equipped and now operates two jetties at the Freeport under a management contract. The company has proposed building a new multipurpose terminal under a 25-year build-operate-transfer concession, with estimated capital expenditure of US$230 million, according to an investment presentation reviewed by The Liberian Investigator. The presentation projects more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, a 70% reduction in vessel waiting time, and up to US$14 million in annual demurrage savings for importers, particularly of rice and cement.

The proposal is under review and must clear the executive and be ratified by the Legislature, and analysts argue that lawmakers' hearings on the crisis, while useful, are no substitute for acting on the expansion case already before government.

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In the meantime, the NPA is focused on the near term. The government has signed a contract to dredge the entire port basin and navigation channel, enabling larger ships to berth. On Nov. 16, following a meeting of the Economic Management Team, the National Security Council, and port stakeholders, the government announced 30 additional days of free container storage, suspended vessel-movement surcharges, and ordered round-the-clock operations. Maersk has agreed to make Monrovia the first port of call on its W5A service from January 2027, discharging cargo directly rather than via Abidjan.

APM Terminals says it has invested more than US$15 million in container equipment and will bring in a third mobile harbor crane next year, but it also says congestion is driven by slow container evacuation, customs and documentation delays, and backlogs at regional transshipment hubs, not quay space alone. The Boakai administration's decision on short-term solutions to the current challenges and investment in port expansion for fast, predictable cargo movement will continue to affect business, the economy, and the jobs it could provide amid Liberia's rising unemployment.