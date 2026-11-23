The House Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has cleared the Ministry of Agriculture of fraud allegations over US$800,000 in government money for fertilizer, rice seed and farm chemicals, and has recommended that the House dismiss the case.

The committee said it found "no sufficient basis to sustain the allegations of fraud, administrative misconduct, or financial impropriety against the Ministry's administration in this matter." However, its report does not record where the inputs were delivered, how many farmers received them, or which companies supplied them.

The report covers a hearing the committee held on Oct. 8 at the Capitol Building. It states that the government allocated US$997,080 under budget code 22107, which the report calls "Agricultural Supplies and Supplies." The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning reportedly disbursed US$800,000 of that amount for NPK 15-15-15 fertilizer, urea fertilizer, agricultural chemicals, rice seeds, and other supplies.

The allegations the committee examined were serious. According to the report, there was insufficient physical evidence that the inputs were delivered, no verified warehouse inventory, no clearly identified delivery counties, no traceable office locations for the vendors, and no official receipts matching the expenditures.

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The report says the allegations also claimed that contracts were awarded to companies linked to the minister of agriculture, the deputy minister for administration and the procurement director, "with different names allegedly being used as fronts for the individuals concerned." The committee said it treated these claims "as allegations requiring verification and not as established facts."

Lawmakers also questioned the payment itself. The report cites a public statement attributed to the ministry, which said it was not supporting domestic rice production through the government's core budget this fiscal year and was instead relying on donor-funded projects, including rice and cassava projects managed through its Project Management Unit. The committee said the statement raised questions about why government funds were disbursed for rice seed, fertilizer, and chemicals.

At the hearing, the committee asked ministry officials to identify the supported rice farmers and their locations, the acreage each cultivated, the counties and warehouses that received the inputs, the criteria for selecting beneficiaries, and the total number of farmers supported. Ministry officials testified and submitted four documentary exhibits, numbered 30417, 30425, 30428, and 30431.

The report does not record answers to those questions or describe the contents of the exhibits. It also does not address the allegation that contracts were awarded to companies linked to ministry officials, nor does it name any such companies. In its findings, the committee said that, based on the evidence presented and the examination conducted during the hearing, it found no evidence sufficient to establish misconduct, administrative impropriety, or financial impropriety by the Ministry of Agriculture's administration.

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The report lists as signatories committee chairman Rep. Alfred Flomo, co-chairman Rep. Augustin Chiewolo, Reps. Anthony F. Williams, Emmanuel Dahn and Jerry K. Yogboh, and Rep. Thomas Romeo Quioh as secretary.

A handwritten note on the first page of the copy obtained by The Liberian Investigator says the report was accepted, endorsed and placed in the House archives, with its recommendation forwarded to the Minister of Agriculture and to a specialized committee set up by the speaker. The note is not signed or dated.

The ministry, led by Minister J. Alexander Nuetah, said it remains focused on the country's agricultural development agenda and would not allow unsubstantiated allegations to overshadow its work.