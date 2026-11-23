President Cyril Ramaphosa says artificial intelligence (AI) presents South Africa with an opportunity to address longstanding challenges, including poor service delivery, water shortages, unemployment and the high cost of living.

Responding to questions from the media at the conclusion of his working visit to Silicon Valley in the United States, the President said the country could not afford to stand on the sidelines of a technological revolution that has the potential to improve people's lives and strengthen the capacity of the State.

He acknowledged the frustrations of South Africans grappling with service delivery shortcomings, saying these challenges make it important for government to explore innovative solutions.

"We need to find solutions that can help us to deal with the challenges we are experiencing, and new technologies have the capability and the possibility to help us address these challenges," the President said.

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President Ramaphosa said AI could improve service delivery across several sectors, including healthcare, education and the economy, while enabling government to make better use of information to build a more capable State.

He cautioned that failing to embrace the technology could leave South Africa further behind as other countries advance their AI capabilities.

The President said one of his biggest takeaways from the five-day visit is a better understanding of the importance of human agency in the development and application of AI.

Having initially approached the technology with concerns about its potential power to undermine human control, he said engagements with developers have reinforced the importance of ensuring that people remain in charge of how AI is developed and used.

"What do I take away from this? I take away the fact that whilst I would have looked at artificial intelligence with a great deal of concern, that it is going to be so powerful as to remove human agency, having interfaced with the developers of artificial intelligence, I walk away now knowing that human agency ... needs to be utilised to make interventions to safeguard artificial intelligence from running amok, as it were," the President said.

He also highlighted the potential for partnerships with technology developers to enable South African entrepreneurs, start-ups and young people to participate meaningfully in the industry.

Funding opportunities for local innovators

Among the practical outcomes of the visit is a proposed venture capital fund of R100 million, supported by a credit guarantee facility of a similar value, creating a funding package of approximately R200 million to support South African AI start-ups.

President Ramaphosa said government would invite the private sector to participate in the initiative, which would help lay the foundation for a stronger venture capital ecosystem in the country.

He noted that venture capital has played an important role in the growth of some of the world's biggest technology companies and could similarly help South African businesses develop and scale.

The President said the funding initiative would not only support established technology hubs but also deliberately reach entrepreneurs in townships, rural communities and small towns.

Responding to a question on how government intended to make venture capital accessible beyond established innovation centres, he said the fund would prioritise young people and women.

"That's precisely what we want to focus on. Our people, who are spread right throughout the country, should see this fund as a fund that they can access and we want to make it accessible as we scale it up," he said.

He said government wants to ensure that innovators in communities often overlooked get an opportunity to bring forward their ideas and access the resources needed to develop them.

The President emphasised that venture capital funding needs to accommodate the risks associated with innovation, including the possibility that some business ideas might fail before entrepreneurs eventually succeed.

He said government should be prepared to support innovators through that process, recognising that successful businesses can become significant contributors to economic growth and job creation.

He described the establishment of the fund as one of the major successes of the Silicon Valley visit, explaining that the initiative emerged from commitments made by entrepreneurs, which government will match.

Building an inclusive AI economy

The President said South Africa's approach to AI must balance the opportunities presented by innovation with the responsibility to protect jobs and vulnerable communities.

While acknowledging that the technology will change the nature of work, he said new industries and employment opportunities should emerge alongside efforts to reskill, upskill and retool workers.

He also confirmed that government would broaden participation in future international learning engagements to include stakeholders who were not part of the Silicon Valley delegation, particularly organised labour and civil society.

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This follows concerns raised by some South Africans about the absence of these stakeholders from the visit.

President Ramaphosa said government agrees that a wider range of voices needs to be included as the country continues its journey of discovery, with future visits planned to other countries with advanced AI capabilities, including China.

He said the intention is to ensure that more South Africans experience these technological developments first-hand and contribute to shaping the country's response.

Concluding his response, the President acknowledged that innovation required a willingness to take risks, while ensuring that those risks were properly managed.

"Yes, risk is part of the equation and we should not be afraid of taking risks. We should be willing to confront risk and mitigate that risk, both in the way AI works, but also in the way that our entrepreneurs can take advantage of having a fund like this," the President said.

He said the country was moving forward with the ambition of growing its economy through innovation and ensuring that the benefits of AI reached more South Africans.

"This is a great boon, one of the few great boons that we have. So, we are charging forward, and we want to grow our economy in many ways. And this is one of the ways," the President said. - SAnews.gov.za