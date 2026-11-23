Nairobi — President William Ruto has returned to Bungoma to resume his Western Kenya tour, with sugar bonus payments to Nzoia Sugar Factory farmers taking centre stage during his visit to Webuye West.

Ruto cut short his regional tour to travel to the Republic of Congo for high-level talks with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi before returning to Kenya to continue his engagements.

Farmers expected to benefit from bonus payments as the government steps up efforts to address long-standing concerns in the industry.

The payments are particularly significant for Nzoia Sugar farmers, who have faced challenges over delayed payments, production costs and the financial difficulties affecting the sugar industry.

Ruto's visit to Webuye West also signals that his Western Kenya tour remains on course, with the President expected to continue engaging residents and highlighting his administration's development projects.

His return comes after Sunday's meeting in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, where he and Tshisekedi agreed to rebuild diplomatic relations, facilitate the return of ambassadors and strengthen economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was facilitated by Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé attending as the African Union-appointed mediator.