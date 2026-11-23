FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said Nigeria is not currently ready to host the FIFA World Cup, citing the need for investment in stadiums, hotels, airports and transportation infrastructure.

Infantino made this known in an interview with Arise News, aired on Monday, while responding to a question on what it would take for a country like Nigeria to host the global football tournament.

"The key for hosting a World Cup is the infrastructure: the stadiums, hotels, airports, and transportation. This is where the investment is really necessary.

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"A country like Nigeria has the resources, the passion, and the will as well," he said.

Asked directly whether Nigeria was ready to host the World Cup, Infantino replied, "Today, no, but tomorrow, why not?"

Nigeria last hosted a FIFA tournament in 2009, when it staged the FIFA U-17 World Cup, with Switzerland defeating Nigeria's Golden Eaglets 1-0 in the final in Abuja.

On his 10-year tenure as FIFA president, Infantino said the organisation's growth and the expansion of its competitions reflected the work done under his leadership.

"I think the facts really speak quite loudly here. Speak for themselves. The organisation of the World Cups, both for men and women, increasing the number of teams, increasing the competitive balance of these competitions, and the revenue news.

"Of course, we moved from a bit more than 5 billion before I arrived to 16 billion in this last cycle," he said.

He added that football and FIFA had continued to grow, saying such progress required hard work and strict compliance with established standards.

"Football is growing. FIFA is growing. This is not possible if you don't work hard, but also if you don't work in compliance with the highest possible standard," he said.

Infantino was in Nigeria over the weekend, where on Friday, he inspected the remodelled Warri City Stadium alongside FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström.

During the visit, he praised Nigeria's football heritage and the country's contribution to the global game, noting that some of the world's finest players came from Nigeria, particularly Delta State.

"This stadium is fantastic. It has everything you can dream of. I just would love to wear some shorts and kick the ball. So as soon as it's completely finished, we'd come and play games with all these great Nigerian legends who come from this region.

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"Not just in Nigeria, but some of the best players in the world come from Nigeria, come from Delta State," he said.

At the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Abuja, on Saturday, Infantino also commended President Bola Tinubu for investments in sports facilities, saying they demonstrated the country's commitment to its young population.

"He is doing, together with all of you, fantastic job here in Nigeria, showing that you are a country projected into the future," he said.

He added, "The investments done in sports facilities, infrastructure, show that you believe in your youth, in the young girls and the young boys of Nigeria."

Infantino is seeking re-election as FIFA president in 2027, with France's Philippe Diallo and Japan's Kozo Tashima emerging as potential challengers, while Nigeria has endorsed his bid for another term.