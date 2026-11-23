President Bola Tinubu has recounted how water supply was disrupted at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, while he was shaving.

The President said the experience underscored the need to address Nigeria's persistent infrastructure challenges, particularly inadequate electricity and water supply.

Tinubu spoke in Lagos at the Tinubu Family Special Prayer for his second-term re-election bid.

Recounting the incident, he said, "Last Wednesday, I was shaving when the water supply went off in the villa. You won't know punishment dey there too."

The President, who spoke partly in Pidgin English, pledged to tackle the challenges, including unreliable electricity and water supply, if re-elected in 2027.

"We will correct all these no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have only just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria," he said.