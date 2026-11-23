Maputo — During fifth day of his trial, Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), will be questioned by the lawyer Rodrigo Rocha, who acts as an assistant to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) on behalf of the controversial state-owned company Revimo (Mozambique Road Network).

Mondlane is standing trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, namely: public apology for a crime; incitement to collective disobedience; public instigation to crime; instigation and incitement to terrorism. The mass demonstration he called to protest started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Revimo is basically a state-owned company. 70 percent of its shares are held by the government's Road Fund, 15 per cent by the Bank of Mozambique Pension Fund, and 15 per cent by the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Among the roads operated by Revimo are the Maputo Ring Road (71.4 kilometers long), the Maputo-KaTembe bridge, and the connecting roads to the border with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal (187 kilometres), and the Beira-Zimbabwe highway (287 kilometres).

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Rioting and destruction halted the collection of tolls in December 2024. Rioters who infiltrated the demonstrations utterly destroyed some of the tollgates.

Rocha is expected to question the defendant regarding his role in the destruction of REVIMO's toll plazas. During the trial, Rocha has once requested the court to sanction Mondlane and other individuals who provide statements to the press, arguing that they do so without proper decorum or with a lack of respect for public institutions. To date, none of his requests have been granted by the Court.

On Friday, during the fourth day of the trial, President of the Supreme Court's Criminal Section, Luís Mondlane, authorized Mondlane's defender Shamir Mendes to remain in the courtroom, but without the right to speak.