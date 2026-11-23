Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Saturday laid the first stone for the construction of the Parliamentary Citadel in Mocuba, central province of Zambézia.

According to Chapo, this measure is aimed at relocating the parliament from Maputo to Mocuba as part of a government strategy focused on decentralization and the reduction of regional disparities. The commitment to study the feasibility of moving the Parliament to Mocuba was made during the 2024 election campaign.

"Today, we are fulfilling our promise. Mocuba was chosen due to its geographical location and economic potential, noting that the district possesses the necessary conditions to serve as a development hub for the Zambezi Valley region. The relocation of the parliamentary seat is part of a broader strategy to establish thematic capitals across the country, with the goal of distributing public institutions and boosting local economies", he said.

According to Chapo, the initiative aims to decrease the concentration of public institutions and bring decision-making centers closer to the population.

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The President further argued that Mocuba's location facilitates travel for members of parliament (MPs) arriving from the country's central and northern provinces. He noted that the provinces of the central provinces of Zambézia, Manica, Tete and Sofala, and the northern provinces of Nampula, Niassa, Cabo Delgado, account for approximately 80 percent of the total number of deputies in the parliament.

In the realm of infrastructure, Chapo announced the launch of tenders for the rehabilitation of sections of National Road Number One (EN1) and noted that the government is working on the construction of a ring road in Mocuba, which will include a new bridge over the Licungo River.

The construction of the Parliamentary Citadel is expected to involve between 800 and 1,000 workers, 90 percent of whom will be Mozambican.

The development will include buildings to house the Plenary, working committees, offices for parliamentary caucuses and individual members of parliament, as well as the General Secretariat of the Assembly of the Republic. The project also incorporates residential areas for members of parliament and public servants.

Chapo stated that the infrastructure is expected to stimulate growth in the real estate sector, the expansion of services and commerce, and the creation of job opportunities in Mocuba.

"The Mocuba Parliamentary Citadel will not be just an isolated complex of buildings," he declared.