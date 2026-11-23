The MTN Busoga Masaza Cup semi-finals ended in dramatic scenes at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, with Butembe and Luuka emerging victorious to secure places in the final.

The semi-finals featured four teams: Bunhole Bunanhumba, Buzaaya, Luuka and Butembe, all determined to advance to the tournament's final.

In the first semi-final, Butembe defeated Bunhole Bunanhumba 1-0 in a tense encounter.

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Bunhole Bunanhumba thought they had taken the lead earlier in the match, but their goal was disallowed. Butembe capitalised in the second half, scoring the decisive goal to seal their place in the final.

However, the match ended in controversy after the final whistle, when fighting broke out involving some players and team officials from Bunhole Bunanhumba, who confronted and attacked the assistant referee over decisions they considered unfair.

The situation remained tense for some time before tournament organisers and security personnel intervened to restore order.

Bunhole Bunanhumba coach Ali Kasolo said he and the team's supporters had been dissatisfied with the referee's decisions throughout the match, accusing the organisers of repeatedly appointing an official whom they believed had treated the team unfairly.

He explained that the frustration over the officiating contributed to the confrontation with the assistant referee, whom they blamed for failing to overturn a decision they considered unfair.

"We apologise for what has happened, but all the matches we have played when he is in the middle, he has never been fair to us," Kasolo said.

On the other side, Butembe coach Isaac Kitakule said his team had prepared thoroughly for the encounter, noting that it was the third time the two sides had met this season.

He said Butembe had won their previous meetings and remained determined to maintain that record.

"This has been our third time meeting them this season, and in the previous games, we won," Kitakule said.

He also appealed to local leaders and other stakeholders to provide logistical and financial support to help the team prepare adequately for the final.

Luuka Edge Buzaaya on Penalties

In the second semi-final, Luuka secured their place in the final after overcoming Buzaaya in a penalty shootout.

The match ended 1-1 in normal time, forcing the two sides to settle the contest through penalties, where Luuka emerged victorious.

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Luuka coach Sadaam Kazindula expressed satisfaction with his team's achievement, noting that they had reached the final last year and had managed to repeat the feat.

He said the team was determined to go a step further this time and win the trophy.

Luuka captain Paul Kiradha described the encounter as a difficult contest, praising his teammates for holding their nerve despite late pressure from Buzaaya.

He said Buzaaya equalised with just two minutes remaining, making Luuka's eventual victory and qualification for the final particularly significant.

With both teams now through, attention shifts to the final, where Butembe and Luuka will battle for the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup title.