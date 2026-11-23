A section of coffee farmers and industry players is urging the government to ban the export of low-grade coffee, arguing that the move would discourage the harvesting and sale of unripe coffee cherries while protecting Uganda's reputation on the international market.

They argue that maintaining high quality standards is essential to sustaining the country's competitiveness, improving the value of its coffee exports and ensuring better returns for farmers.

Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter, with production largely driven by smallholder farmers. More than 1.8 million households depend on coffee cultivation, making the crop a major pillar of the country's agricultural economy and export earnings.

However, the sector continues to face several challenges, including erratic rainfall, pests and diseases, poor post-harvest handling practices and the harvesting of unripe coffee cherries, which affects the quality of the final product.

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Speaking at the second annual Coffee Business Forum held at Rubanga Coffee Cooperative in Mitooma District, some farmers called on the government to prohibit the export of low-grade coffee, saying the measure would discourage premature harvesting and the sale of poor-quality beans.

Prominent coffee farmer Robert Kabushenga argued that allowing low-grade coffee onto the export market creates little incentive for farmers to prioritise quality.

"One of the things driving people to harvest green cherries and strip trees naked is that everything is being sold, including undergrades. If we stop the sale of undergrades, farmers will be forced to produce high-quality coffee," Kabushenga said.

However, other industry players opposed an outright ban, arguing that the government should first address financing challenges and ensure farmers have access to affordable and timely credit to support investment in coffee production.

James Muhangi, General Manager of Rubanga Coffee Cooperative, said poor access to financing was among the reasons farmers resort to harvesting coffee prematurely.

"To me, banning the export of low-grade coffee is not a solution in itself because the reason farmers continue to produce this coffee is that they are not adequately financed. When farmers are not properly financed, they will inevitably resort to selling their coffee at the flowering stage," Muhangi said.

Muhangi also called for stronger farmer representation through cooperatives, saying collective bargaining could give farmers greater influence over coffee prices and protect them from exploitation by middlemen.

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"A single farmer cannot influence the price of coffee, but when we aggregate and work together through cooperatives, and not just any cooperatives but professional ones, we improve traceability, strengthen member education and maximise the benefits that go back to farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, DFCU Bank Managing Director Charles Mudiwa urged the government and other stakeholders to promote coffee consumption across East Africa, arguing that increased regional demand would reduce the sector's dependence on international markets.

Mudiwa noted that domestic coffee consumption remains low, calling for campaigns to encourage Ugandans, particularly young people, to embrace coffee drinking.

"What must we do to ensure high consumption of coffee here in Uganda or Africa? How about we run a campaign which says a cup of coffee a day makes your life? So that we get the young people in Uganda, who are the majority and represent the future, to drink coffee because 5% local coffee consumption is still very low," Mudiwa said.

The stakeholders also called on the government to recognise the Coffee Business Forum as an annual national event on the official calendar.

The forum, which commenced last year, provides a platform for farmers and other industry players to discuss challenges affecting the sector and propose solutions aimed at improving productivity, quality and farmers' livelihoods.

They said formal recognition of the event would help amplify farmers' voices and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders in promoting sustainable growth of Uganda's coffee industry.