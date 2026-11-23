Addis Abeba — The fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) opened in Addis Ababa on Monday, bringing together political leaders, health experts, researchers, policymakers and development partners to discuss strengthening Africa's health security and reducing the continent's reliance on external health assistance.

The conference, running from November 23 to 27 at the Addis International Convention Center, is co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Ethiopian government. Organizers expect more than 30,000 participants, both in person and virtually, making it one of the continent's largest gatherings focused on public health.

Held under the theme, "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience," the conference seeks to advance an Africa-led approach to building resilient health systems, strengthening local production capacity and securing sustainable financing.

Discussions will focus on innovative health financing, local manufacturing of vaccines, medicines and diagnostics, pandemic preparedness and response, digital health transformation, artificial intelligence in primary healthcare, climate-related health risks, and reform of the global health architecture to strengthen Africa's voice in international health decision-making.

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A central priority is reducing the continent's dependence on imported medical products. Africa has set a long-term ambition to manufacture 60% of its vaccine needs locally by 2040, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical production and regional supply chains.

The five-day programme is expected to feature more than 6,000 scientific abstract submissions, over 1,000 selected research presentations, more than 70 exhibitions and upwards of 177 side events. Opening-day activities include high-level political discussions, the launch of African Union champions' roadmaps on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, and discussions on leadership and sustainable health financing.

A ministerial dialogue involving candidates for the position of World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General is also among the scheduled activities.

CPHIA is the flagship annual public health conference of Africa CDC and African Union member states. Established in 2021, it provides a platform for African-led discussions on public health priorities, scientific research, innovation and translating evidence into policy and practice.

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The inaugural edition was held virtually in 2021, followed by gatherings in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2022; Lusaka, Zambia, in 2023; and Durban, South Africa, in 2025.

The choice of Addis Abeba for the fifth edition places the conference in the headquarters city of both the African Union and Africa CDC, at a time when African governments are facing growing pressure to strengthen domestic health financing and preparedness amid declining external assistance and recurring public health emergencies.

The gathering comes as calls for greater African ownership of health systems gain momentum, with discussions increasingly focused on moving beyond aid dependency toward stronger institutions, domestic resource mobilization, local innovation and sustainable health security. AS