Uganda's Minister of Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has been elected Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for a three-year term.

Baryomunsi announced his election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, saying he had received unanimous support from fellow board members, including health ministers from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Cameroon, Gabon, The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

He thanked the members for the confidence placed in him, pledging to prioritise the health of Africans in discussions on the continent's development and global transformation.

"I will do all it takes to ensure that the health of the African people remains a top priority in the global transformation agenda," he said.

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Baryomunsi added that Africa's health security and sovereignty should remain a shared responsibility.

His election comes as African countries continue to grapple with infectious disease outbreaks, gaps in health systems and dependence on external financing and suppliers for essential medicines, vaccines and medical equipment.

Outbreaks of Ebola, mpox and cholera have highlighted the importance of effective disease surveillance, well-equipped laboratories, a skilled health workforce and cooperation between countries in responding to public health emergencies.

Established by the African Union in 2016 and officially launched in January 2017, Africa CDC is mandated to support member states in strengthening their public health institutions and capacity to prevent, detect and respond to disease threats.

The agency also supports disease surveillance, laboratory systems, emergency preparedness and coordination of responses to public health threats across the continent.

Its role has gained prominence as African governments push to strengthen health financing, expand local production of vaccines and medicines, improve access to medical supplies and build greater capacity to respond to disease outbreaks.

For Uganda, Baryomunsi's election places the country's Health Ministry in a leadership position within the continental public health agency at a time when regional cooperation is increasingly important in managing cross-border health threats.

Uganda has responded to several public health emergencies in recent years, including Ebola and mpox outbreaks, highlighting the importance of sustained investment in surveillance, research, emergency preparedness and regional coordination.

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During his three-year term, Baryomunsi is expected to participate in guiding the Governing Board's oversight of the agency's work with African Union member states, including efforts to strengthen health systems and improve the continent's capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

His election also comes amid growing calls for African countries to advance health sovereignty by strengthening their capacity to finance, research, manufacture and deliver essential health products and services.