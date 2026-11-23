The Hotel and Tourism Training College (HTTC) on Friday, November 20, graduated a total of 782 students during its 17th graduation ceremony held at the college campus in Jinja.

The ceremony, held under the theme, "Advancing Service Excellence and Innovation for Africa's Hospitality and Tourism Future," underscored the importance of professional skills, innovation, creativity and quality service delivery in driving the growth and competitiveness of Uganda's tourism and hospitality sector.

Of the 782 graduands, 553 benefited from sponsorship arrangements involving the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and the Inter-Sector Skills Development (ISSD) under the Enabel-supported WeWork project.

The remaining 229 students enrolled through the college's regular training programmes.

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Female students accounted for the majority of this year's graduands, with 561 (72%) women graduating compared to 221 (28%) men, reflecting the significant participation of women in tourism and hospitality skills training at the college.

"We commend the impressive participation of female students in hospitality and tourism training. The relatively low participation of males is a matter that deserves attention," Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Col. (Rtd) Hon. Tom Butime, said.

He pledged the Government's continued commitment to developing a competitive tourism industry that creates jobs, attracts investments, promotes entrepreneurship and contributes to Uganda's national development aspirations.

In his communication, the college Principal, Mr Richard Kawere, said his leadership was committed to ensuring that HTTC graduates are not only competent within the Ugandan labour market but are also equipped with the skills and professional standards required to compete in the international hospitality and tourism industry.

He said the college's enrolment had increased from 500 students in 2023 to more than 1,300 students, a clear indicator of confidence in the quality, relevance and practical orientation of the college's training programmes.

"The growth in enrolment has also translated into a significant increase in the number of graduands. This year, we are graduating 782 students compared to 366 last year, representing an increase of more than 113 per cent," Kawere said.

Anna Maria Ssembatya emerged as the overall best graduand after obtaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.86, while Catherine Nabutiti topped the diploma category with a CGPA of 4.84.