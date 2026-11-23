President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has received a proposed US$5.7 billion infrastructure program negotiated between the Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), an ambitious package that could reshape the country's electricity supply and road network if its financing and implementation arrangements withstand legislative and public scrutiny.

Known as the Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA), the proposal includes four new power plants with a combined generating capacity of 270 megawatts, three reservoirs with a stated combined storage capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, major transmission lines, national grid improvements and extensive road construction.

The Interministerial Concession Committee submitted the plan to the President over the weekend after months of negotiations. According to top government sources, the agreement is scheduled for formal signing on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, before submission to the Legislature for consideration.

The proposal is being presented as one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure interventions in decades. Its central premise is that additional revenue from the country's gold sector can be directed toward infrastructure investment rather than relying entirely on conventional public borrowing.

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But while the scale of the proposal is significant, its national value will ultimately depend on the terms of the agreement, the credibility of its financing model, the quality of implementation and whether the resulting infrastructure reaches communities beyond major mining and commercial corridors.

The country's infrastructure deficit has remained one of the most persistent obstacles to economic transformation. Limited electricity supply, poor road connectivity and high transportation costs have constrained industrial growth, discouraged investment and made it difficult for rural communities to access markets and essential services.

The International Monetary Fund's 2026 assessment of Liberia's energy sector put installed generation capacity at approximately 126 megawatts, with about 88 megawatts coming from the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant. Electricity access was estimated at around 33 percent nationally and below 10 percent in rural areas. The country also remains exposed to seasonal reductions in hydropower generation and dependence on imported fuel and electricity.

The proposed 270 megawatts would therefore represent a major addition to the country's existing domestic generating capacity. If completed and connected effectively to the national grid, the new plants could more than double the current installed generation capacity.

The road situation is equally challenging. A World Bank assessment of the country's economic corridors identifies poor road infrastructure as a major contributor to high transportation costs. It reports that less than 20 percent of the country's roads are paved, while fewer than one-quarter of roads are considered reliable throughout the year.

The IMF has also documented the limited reach of paved road networks and the difficulties rural communities face accessing markets, schools and healthcare facilities.

Against this background, MIDA seeks to address two constraints that have repeatedly undermined Liberia's development: inadequate electricity and poor transportation infrastructure.

Four power plants could transform the energy landscape

The electricity component is one of the most consequential parts of the Bea Mountain backed proposal.

The plan provides for 270 megawatts of new generating capacity through three hydropower facilities and one biomass plant.

The proposed projects include a 100-megawatt hydropower plant on the Via River, a 100-megawatt hydropower plant, identified as SP3, on the St. Paul River, a second St. Paul River facility, SP4, with 10 megawatts of capacity, and 60-megawatt biomass plant near the proposed Via dam.

Hydropower would account for 210 megawatts of the planned capacity, while biomass would contribute the remaining 60 megawatts.

The proposal also includes three reservoirs with a combined storage capacity of 10 billion cubic meters. These reservoirs are intended to retain water during periods of higher river flows and release it to support electricity generation when flows decline.

This is particularly relevant to a country where seasonal changes in rainfall affect hydropower production. Mount Coffee, the country's principal hydropower facility, has historically experienced reduced output during the dry season, increasing pressure on the electricity supply system.

Reservoir storage could improve the ability to regulate water for power generation, although the actual reliability of the proposed facilities would depend on rainfall patterns, reservoir management, environmental requirements and the technical design of the dams.

The additional generating capacity could also reduce the need for expensive thermal generation and imported electricity. More dependable electricity would potentially lower operating costs for businesses, support manufacturing, improve hospital services and create conditions for investment in sectors that require consistent power.

However, generating capacity alone does not guarantee electricity access. The power must be transmitted, distributed and made affordable to consumers. That is why the proposed transmission and grid components are just as important as the power plants themselves.

Under the proposal, a 150-kilometer main transmission line would connect the new power facilities to the Mount Coffee substation. Another 150-kilometer line would link the Via plant to Nimba County, while a five-kilometer line would serve Bong County. The Nimba and Bong projects would each include a substation.

The agreement also allocates US$230 million for reinforcement of the national electricity grid, including improvements to substations, transformers and transmission infrastructure.

These investments are essential because electricity generation and electricity access are two different challenges.

Power plants produce electricity, but transmission lines carry it over long distances. Substations and transformers then help distribute electricity through networks that serve homes, businesses and public institutions.

If the proposed infrastructure is properly integrated with Liberia's existing electricity system, communities and businesses outside Monrovia could benefit from a stronger national network.

Nevertheless, the announcement does not provide a detailed timetable for extending distribution connections to individual towns and communities. That distinction matters: a transmission line passing through a county does not automatically mean households, schools, clinics and businesses in that county will receive electricity.

For the project to deliver broad national benefits, the government will need to ensure that transmission investment is accompanied by distribution infrastructure and clear plans for connecting underserved communities.

Roads could open markets and connect neglected regions

Beyond electricity, MIDA places considerable emphasis on road development.

The proposal identifies a 146-kilometer Liberia Development Road as a flagship corridor intended to connect the proposed power facilities with key operational and service centers. It also provides for an additional US$1 billion for road networks expected to connect different regions of the country.

The potential economic impact is substantial.

For farmers, improved roads could reduce the cost of transporting produce and make it easier to reach markets. For businesses, better connectivity could reduce delays, improve supply chains and lower the cost of moving goods. For rural communities, all-weather roads could improve access to hospitals, schools and administrative services.

The country's road network has historically been structured around major commercial and resource-export corridors, leaving many communities isolated, particularly during the rainy season.

A genuinely nationwide road program could help address this imbalance by connecting agricultural communities, county capitals, trading centers and areas with significant economic potential.

However, the government's announcement does not yet provide a comprehensive list of the additional roads, their locations, construction standards or county-by-county allocations.

Perhaps the most important feature of MIDA is its proposed financing arrangement.

According to the government, additional revenue payable by Bea Mountain--made possible by higher gold prices--would be set aside to help finance the infrastructure program. The company would continue making its regular contributions to the Consolidated Account.

The government describes this as an innovative financing approach intended to reduce the country's debt burden by using additional mining-related revenue to support major infrastructure investment.

The approach could offer the government an opportunity to convert a temporary increase in commodity-related revenue into long-term public assets. Rather than allowing higher gold prices to translate only into increased fiscal receipts, the government intends to channel part of the additional value into power and transportation infrastructure.

This is potentially significant for a country seeking to expand public investment while managing its debt obligations.

The Legislature is expected receive a complete financing framework, including the revenue formula, projected cash flows, payment obligations, risk allocation and safeguards against cost overruns.

The agreement also raises a broader question about how Liberia manages the economic value of its natural resources.

Bea Mountain operates one of the country's major gold-mining projects in Grand Cape Mount County under a Mineral Development Agreement with the government. Its operations have been subject to government compliance reviews involving the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of Finance, the Liberia Revenue Authority and other institutions.

The government's decision to link additional mining revenue to national infrastructure development reflects an important policy proposition--mineral wealth should contribute more directly to the development of the country beyond the areas where extraction takes place.

That principle is particularly important in a country where communities often expect mining operations to produce visible improvements in employment, roads, electricity, social services and local economic opportunities.

If properly structured, MIDA could establish a model for converting increased returns from the extractive sector into infrastructure that benefits the wider population.

But such an arrangement must not weaken ordinary revenue collection or reduce the transparency of mining payments. Bea Mountain's regular statutory and contractual obligations, sources noted, will remain distinct from any additional revenue arrangement negotiated to finance MIDA.

Jobs, skills and the ARREST Agenda

The government expects construction and operation of the projects to create employment and provide opportunities for Liberians to develop skills in engineering, construction, electrical systems and power operations.

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These opportunities could be important, particularly for young people seeking technical and professional employment.

But the number and quality of jobs will depend on the final contracts and the extent to which Liberian workers and businesses are included in the implementation process.

The government should establish clear local-content requirements, apprenticeship programs, technical training arrangements and procurement opportunities for Liberian-owned companies.

It should also publish employment targets disaggregated by skills level, gender and project location.

MIDA is therefore a major contribution to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. Its success will be measured not only by the amount of money invested or the number of projects constructed, but by the extent to which ordinary Liberians benefit.

That means reliable electricity for households, reduced transportation costs for farmers, improved access to healthcare and education, and meaningful employment for Liberian workers.

The proposed five-year implementation period is ambitious. The government says the biomass plant and transmission lines are targeted for completion within two years, while the wider program is expected to unfold over five years.

That timeline will require effective coordination among government ministries, the electricity sector, contractors, regulators and affected communities.

The Legislature will have a critical responsibility when the agreement is submitted for consideration. Lawmakers are expected to examine the complete agreement, its financial structure, the obligations of both parties, the treatment of additional mining revenue, environmental safeguards and the mechanisms for monitoring implementation.

The government is also expected to publish the agreement and providing regular public updates on expenditure, construction milestones, procurement, employment and project performance.

Ultimately, MIDA presents Liberia with an opportunity to address two of its most enduring development constraints through a single, integrated infrastructure program.

But a US5.7billionannouncementisnotthesameasUS5.7 billion in completed infrastructure. The country will need to see the contracts, financing commitments, construction schedules and measurable results.

If implemented transparently and equitably, the program could expand electricity supply, improve national connectivity, stimulate private investment and strengthen the foundations for industrialization.

The challenge, for President Boakai, is therefore bigger than securing a historic agreement. It is ensuring that the proposed investment becomes reliable electricity, usable roads, productive jobs and tangible improvements in the lives of Liberians across all 15 counties.