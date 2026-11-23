The Senate has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in MedTech Scientific Limited and Global Tracking and Marine Solutions (GTMS/CTN), calling on the Executive Branch to suspend their operations at the Freeport of Monrovia over concerns about rising charges, prolonged cargo clearance and port congestion.

The decision followed hours of hearings involving the National Port Authority (NPA), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), APM Terminals, MedTech and GTMS/CTN. Lawmakers argued that the companies' services, intended to facilitate trade and improve port efficiency, have instead contributed to higher importation costs and increased pressure on businesses and consumers.

Introduced by Nimba County Senator Nya D. Twayen, the motion called for the immediate suspension of the two companies pending compliance with Liberian laws and submission of their contracts for legislative scrutiny. The Senate warned that the agreements could be terminated if the companies fail to meet applicable legal requirements.

The Plenary also ordered a comprehensive review of the Government of Liberia's concession agreement with APM Terminals, directing four Senate committees to report back within 15 days.

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Although the vote does not automatically cancel the contracts or establish that the companies have violated the law, it places their operations under significant legislative pressure and challenges the legal and contractual arrangements governing their services.

At the center of the Senate's intervention are concerns about the cost and efficiency of services at the Freeport, where imported goods pass through several stages of tracking, inspection, customs processing and clearance before reaching the local market.

Senator Twayen argued that MedTech and GTMS/CTN were entrusted with critical responsibilities, including destination inspection, cargo tracking and related security services, with the expectation that they would improve trade facilitation, accelerate clearance and keep charges affordable.

Instead, lawmakers cited rising service charges, extended processing times and congestion as evidence that the arrangements are not delivering the expected benefits.

Twayen also questioned the legal basis of the companies' agreements, arguing that they were entered into by the Executive Branch without the required submission to and scrutiny by the Legislature. He called for a review under the Public Procurement and Concessions Act and urged termination if the agreements fail to meet applicable legal requirements.

The concerns predate the latest Senate action. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's January-June 2025 monitoring report listed ongoing General Auditing Commission compliance audits of the Cargo Tracking Note System agreement between the NPA and GTMS, and the destination inspection agreement between the Government and MedTech. Initiated in April 2025, the audits covered July 2018 to December 2024. The report did not disclose final findings.

The earlier audits indicate that questions about the agreements' compliance and performance were already under institutional examination before the Senate's latest intervention.

GTMS is associated with the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) system, which requires shipment information to be submitted and validated for cargo destined for or transiting through Liberia. The United States International Trade Administration identifies the system as mandatory and notes that failure to obtain a valid tracking number can attract additional fines and costs.

MedTech provides destination inspection services, another component of the importation and clearance process.

While these services are intended to support cargo monitoring, inspection and regulatory compliance, their charges and efficiency directly affect the cost and timing of importing goods.

For Liberian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized importers, higher fees and delays can mean additional storage and demurrage expenses, increased financing costs as capital remains tied up in uncleared goods, and difficulties meeting delivery commitments.

Businesses dependent on imported raw materials, machinery, spare parts and finished products may also experience disruptions when shipments are delayed.

The impact can extend to consumers. Importers often incorporate port-related expenses into their selling prices, meaning higher costs can eventually be passed on to customers.

However, the precise contribution of MedTech and GTMS/CTN charges to recent increases in commodity prices has not been established through a published cost analysis. International freight rates, exchange-rate movements, customs duties and fuel costs also influence import prices.

The central issue, therefore, is whether the services provided by the companies deliver sufficient value to justify their charges and whether the benefits outweigh the costs imposed on importers.

The Senate's challenge to the legal foundation of the agreements could have significant consequences for MedTech and GTMS/CTN.

The amended and restated Public Procurement and Concessions Act, approved on January 12, 2026, provides the statutory framework governing public procurement and concessions. The Senate's concerns raise questions about whether the agreements followed the required procedures, obtained the necessary approvals and adequately protected the public interest.

Those questions will require examination of the actual contracts, procurement records and applicable legal provisions. The Senate's vote is not, by itself, a judicial determination that the agreements are unlawful.

Nevertheless, depending on the findings and the Executive Branch's response, the companies could face suspension, renegotiation, stricter performance requirements or termination of their agreements.

Such developments could affect their revenue, contractual rights, ongoing operations and future participation in Liberia's port services market.

The Senate's intervention extends beyond the two companies. It has ordered a comprehensive review of the concession agreement between the Government and APM Terminals, operator of the Freeport's container terminal.

The Senate Committees on Concessions; Ways, Means, Finance and Budget; Judiciary; and Commerce have been mandated to conduct the review and report to the Plenary within 15 days.

The review could examine whether the concession adequately protects Liberia's economic interests, promotes efficient port operations and provides sufficient benefits to the country.

This broader scrutiny is significant because the Freeport operates through an interconnected system involving terminal management, cargo handling, customs processing, tracking, inspection and final release. Delays at one stage can affect the entire clearance chain.

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Although the Senate has called for immediate suspension, implementing such a decision would require careful planning.

The CTN system is mandatory under the NPA's import procedures. Any interruption would therefore require alternative arrangements to ensure that shipment tracking and related compliance functions continue. Similar provisions would be needed for destination inspection services.

An abrupt suspension without a transition plan could create uncertainty for shipping companies, clearing agents, importers and customs authorities, potentially producing further delays and additional costs.

Conversely, if the review establishes that the agreements do not meet legal requirements or that the services are not delivering value for money, a properly managed restructuring or replacement could create an opportunity to improve the system.

The challenge for the government is to address the Senate's concerns without disrupting essential imports or weakening port security and regulatory controls.

Ultimately, the Freeport of Monrovia is a critical gateway for Liberia's imported goods and business supplies. Its charges and operational efficiency affect importers, retailers, manufacturers, transport operators and households across the country.

The Senate has demanded greater accountability from the companies operating within this system. Whether that intervention produces lower port-related costs, faster cargo clearance and a more competitive trading environment will depend on the contract reviews, the Executive Branch's response and the reforms that follow.