As Liberia advances plans to establish an independent National Railway Authority to strengthen railway-sector governance, Ivanhoe Atlantic has reaffirmed its commitment to community engagement through a pre-Christmas outreach initiative targeting 15 communities across Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties.

The initiative forms part of the company's ongoing community relations program in areas associated with its planned operations and seeks to strengthen relationships with residents, promote cooperation and demonstrate its commitment to communities potentially affected by future railway activities.

The outreach was coordinated by Ivanhoe Atlantic Community Relations Specialists David S. Sulonteh and Massah Patience Kamara, who led engagements with community leaders and beneficiaries across the three counties.

During the visits, community representatives welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the company's continued engagement and support.

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Speaking on behalf of their communities, James Toe and Amos K. Mannah, chairmen of Big Fanti Town and Small Fanti Town, respectively, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, joined Peace Community Chairman Benjamin Zoaylegar and other beneficiaries in acknowledging the company's gesture.

They described the outreach as timely and meaningful, noting that such interventions provide support to residents while strengthening relationships between companies and communities located within or near potential railway corridors.

The community leaders also emphasized the importance of sustained communication and cooperation between corporate institutions and local populations as Liberia considers new arrangements for managing and expanding its railway infrastructure.

Speaking during the engagements, Sulonteh and Kamara reiterated Ivanhoe Atlantic's commitment to supporting Liberia's broader economic development aspirations.

They explained that the company's vision extends beyond mining and railway infrastructure development to include contributions to sustainable economic growth, employment opportunities and improved livelihoods.

According to the representatives, meaningful relationships with host communities are essential to building trust, promoting cooperation and ensuring that residents' interests and concerns are considered in discussions surrounding future economic activities and infrastructure projects.

The outreach reflects the importance of community participation in large-scale investments, particularly developments that could influence local livelihoods, economic opportunities and access to infrastructure.

By reaching 15 communities across the three counties, Ivanhoe Atlantic seeks to maintain communication with local stakeholders and strengthen relationships as discussions about Liberia's railway sector continue.

The initiative comes amid the government's efforts to establish an independent National Railway Authority, a proposed institution expected to strengthen governance, promote transparent and equitable access to railway infrastructure and support a coordinated national railway system.

The proposed authority is also expected to provide an institutional framework for managing Liberia's railway assets as the country seeks to maximize the economic benefits of its natural resources, mining investments and transportation infrastructure.

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For communities situated along existing and proposed railway corridors, the establishment of an independent railway authority could influence local participation, economic opportunities and relationships between infrastructure operators and affected populations.

Ivanhoe Atlantic's outreach therefore highlights the importance of maintaining constructive relationships with communities as Liberia works to strengthen railway institutions and advance infrastructure development.

The company's engagement also underscores the need for continued dialogue between investors, government institutions and local residents to ensure that future development initiatives consider community interests and contribute to broader national development objectives.