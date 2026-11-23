The Pakistani community in Liberia hosted a special dinner bringing together senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, business leaders, and members of the wider Pakistani community, highlighting the growing spirit of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Liberia.

The event was graced by Mr. Ibrahim Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation, while H.E. Mr. Mahmood Akhter Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to Liberia, attended as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Minister Ibrahim Nyei emphasized the importance of strengthening South-South Cooperation between Liberia and Pakistan. He highlighted the opportunities for enhanced bilateral engagement, economic collaboration, and mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries.

He also applauded the Pakistani community and its business members for their contributions to Liberia, recognizing their positive role in business development and community engagement.

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In his address, Ambassador Mahmood Akhter Mahmood appreciated the Pakistani community's efforts and encouraged its members to become more actively involved in Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR) initiatives. He stressed that the community should extend its contributions beyond business activities and play a meaningful role in social development, public welfare, and strengthening relationships with the people of Liberia.

Mirza Asadullah Baig, President of the Pakistan Business Association in Liberia (PBAL) and prominent businessman, emphasized the importance of unity, solidarity, and collective responsibility among members of the Pakistani community.

He stated that a united community with a shared vision could achieve greater objectives, address common challenges, and create more opportunities for progress. He further encouraged members to work together, support one another, and remain committed to advancing the interests of the Pakistani community in Liberia.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Mr. Zahid Akhter expressed his sincere appreciation for their presence and participation. He highlighted the importance of bringing together the Pakistani business community and the wider Pakistani community on a common platform to strengthen relationships and promote collective engagement.

The dinner served as an important platform for dialogue, networking, and strengthening ties between the Pakistani community and Liberian leadership. The participation of senior government and diplomatic representatives reflected the importance of continued engagement, economic cooperation, and people-to-people relations between the two friendly nations.

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The event concluded on a positive note, reaffirming the Pakistani community's commitment to unity, social responsibility, business development, and contributing positively to Liberia's continued progress.