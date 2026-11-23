Criminal Court "C" has ordered the permanent seizure of electronic devices recovered from former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor's Congo Town residence, warning that any further violation of her conditional medical release could result in her immediate return to the Monrovia Central Prison.

In a ruling delivered Friday, November 20, 2026, Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika rejected a defense challenge to the search and seizure, affirming the court's authority to search the residence and retain the confiscated equipment until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

The judge also cautioned that Howard-Taylor's medical release was a humanitarian arrangement, not an acquittal or exemption from the criminal case against her.

"Medical release does not amount to an acquittal, pardon or immunity from prosecution," Feika ruled, emphasizing that the proceedings against her remain active.

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The decision followed an eight-count Bill of Information filed by the Ministry of Justice, accusing Howard-Taylor of violating the conditions of her compassionate medical release by possessing unauthorized communication devices at her court-designated residence.

According to prosecutors, two mobile phones were discovered during a security inspection on September 22, 2026, prompting the court to authorize a search of the premises.

The subsequent operation reportedly recovered a Tecno mobile phone, a landline telephone, an HP laptop, an iMac computer, a printer and other accessories.

Howard-Taylor's lawyers challenged the operation, arguing that her private residence could not be treated like a prison cell and that the Sheriff had exceeded his authority.

Judge Feika rejected that argument, ruling that the residence remained subject to judicial supervision because it had been designated as a place of detention under specific security conditions.

He subsequently converted the September 22 interim seizure order into a permanent one, directing the Sheriff to retain the confiscated devices until the criminal proceedings are concluded.

The ruling does not, however, establish that the devices were used for criminal activity. The court's position was that their possession violated the restrictions governing Howard-Taylor's conditional release.

Beyond upholding the seizure, Judge Feika ordered Howard-Taylor to provide information about her designated caregiver and attending physician, as well as a comprehensive medical report covering the period from September 4 to November 20, 2026.

The Ministry of Justice was also directed to submit the security and visitation regulations governing her medical-release arrangement, including provisions on telephone use, hospital visits, exercise and other permitted activities.

The judge reportedly described Howard-Taylor's remarks concerning the Sheriff's execution of the search order as grossly contemptuous and warned against further conduct of that nature.

He cautioned that another breach of her release conditions could lead to the revocation of the humanitarian arrangement and her immediate return to prison.

Howard-Taylor was transferred from prison to her Congo Town residence on September 4, 2026, following the granting of compassionate medical relief. She remains under 24-hour security supervision and is still a pretrial detainee.

The arrangement followed an earlier ruling on September 24, 2026, in which the court denied her bail application. Her subsequent medical transfer did not terminate her detention or the criminal proceedings.

She is standing trial alongside Teras Zadereiko, also known as Mihovil Vrovac or Michael, Nikola Ivancic and other unidentified persons over alleged international cocaine trafficking and related offences.

The charges reportedly include drug trafficking-related offences, abuse of office, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation and money laundering.

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Prosecutors allege that Liberia served as a transit point for a major cocaine shipment valued between US317millionandUS336 million. These allegations remain unproven and are subject to determination at trial.

The latest ruling reinforces the court's position that compassionate medical release does not remove a defendant from judicial control or suspend the conditions attached to detention.

By making the seizure permanent and demanding additional medical and security documentation, the court has tightened oversight of the arrangement under which Howard-Taylor is being held outside prison.

For the former vice president, the immediate consequence is the continued loss of access to the confiscated electronic equipment and a renewed warning that further breaches could return her to prison.

Howard-Taylor retains her right to defend herself against the charges and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.