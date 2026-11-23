Grand Kru County Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa is asking the Senate to include US$5 million in the proposed 2027 National Budget to build five mini-solar grids. He warns that his county risks being left out of the national drive to expand electricity.

In a November 10, 2026, letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, read during Thursday's session, Bartekwa said power poles, transmission lines and household connections are going up in the other 14 counties under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda. Nothing comparable has reached Grand Kru, he said, and residents and businesses still depend on expensive generators for basic energy needs.

He commended the administration's work elsewhere but insisted that national development cannot be called inclusive while one county is left out. Access to electricity, he said, should not depend on a county's location, political influence or economic appeal. He warned that continued exclusion will widen the gap between Grand Kru and the rest of the country and could leave residents feeling abandoned.

Bartekwa said county leaders have approached the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) about solar mini-grids that could serve homes, businesses and public institutions. RREA reportedly estimated that each grid would cost about US$1 million, bringing the total to US$5 million.

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The communities are Grand Cess, Buah Geeken, Sass town Down Beach, Garaway Down Beach and Barclayville, the county capital. According to the senator, RREA has said it is ready to begin installations once funding is available, using the Totota, Bong County solar system as its model.

Mini-grids would bring power without waiting for conventional transmission lines to reach the county. They could also cut the fuel and maintenance costs of running generators.

Without reliable power, small businesses pay more to operate, students have limited access to modern learning resources, and health facilities struggle to keep essential services running. In Grand Kru, where distance and poor infrastructure already hold back development, unreliable electricity can further discourage investment. A well-run program could support refrigeration, food processing, welding and IT services, and improve service in schools and clinics.

The request comes as the proposed US$1.54 billion FY2027 National Budget sits before the Legislature. Bartekwa has asked the Senate Plenary to authorize the appropriate budget committees to consider the allocation and include it in the spending plan. He noted that the ARREST Agenda stresses inclusive development and argued that Grand Kru should not have to wait indefinitely for its share.

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Any allocation, however, would need clear implementation arrangements, transparent procurement, close supervision and measurable targets, so the money produces working infrastructure rather than another unfulfilled promise. The government and RREA would also need to spell out each mini-grid's generating capacity, the households and businesses it would connect, maintenance arrangements, tariffs and long-term sustainability.

Bartekwa also said the lack of projects is breeding frustration among residents, some of whom question whether their elected representatives are doing enough. That gives his appeal a political edge at a time when citizens expect visible results. He asked his colleagues to treat the US$5 million as a development priority rather than an ordinary budget request.

As lawmakers examine the budget, the Senate must decide whether Grand Kru's electricity needs get the funding they deserve or are put off to a future administration. Grand Kru is not asking for special treatment, only fair consideration.