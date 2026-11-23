There is something deeply instructive about the way Dr. Layli Maparyan speaks about Liberia. Her words are not simply the usual diplomatic compliments that foreign visitors offer about a country they have visited for a few days. They carry the weight of personal experience, family connections, professional encounters and nearly two decades of emotional attachment.

For Dr. Maparyan, an American-born scholar and the 16th president of the University of Liberia, the country is much more than a place of professional engagement. It is home. It is a place she says she fell in love with the first time her feet touched its soil.

That declaration deserves more than passing attention, particularly from Liberians themselves.

In a country where conversations about national development are frequently dominated by poverty, unemployment, corruption, political disagreements and institutional weaknesses, it is refreshing to hear someone speak passionately about Liberia's beauty, history, people and enormous possibilities.

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But perhaps the most important question arising from her remarks is this: What does an American woman, who was born and educated in the United States, see in Liberia that many Liberians have become accustomed to overlooking?

During a recent appearance on Global Voices, a podcast initiative of the International Relations Division of Sharda University in India, the University of Liberia President spoke with Dr. Ashok Daryani, the university's director of international relations, about her relationship with Liberia.

At the time, she was in India at the invitation of Sharda University to attend its commencement convocation.

The conversation offered a remarkable perspective on a country that is often discussed internationally through the lenses of political instability, economic difficulties and its troubled past.

For Maparyan, the viewpoint is different, and as such, she presented another picture: a country with an extraordinary history, a young population, breathtaking natural resources, a rich cultural identity and communities whose interconnectedness offers lessons for the rest of the world. Her message should make Liberians pause and reflect.

A love affair that did not begin with a job

One of the most striking aspects of Dr. Maparyan's relationship with Liberia is that it did not begin with her current professional responsibilities.

Her connection dates back to her international nongovernmental organization workdays in Liberia in the early 2000s. Long before her present leadership responsibilities, she had already experienced the country, encountered its people and developed an affection that would become part of her personal life forever.

She is married to Seeboe Maparyan, a Liberian photojournalist and graduate of the University of Liberia. Their marriage further strengthened her relationship with the country, making Liberia an important part of her family experience.

She disclosed during the podcast that she had been with her husband for approximately 17 to 18 years. Through that relationship, she also became closely connected to her Liberian stepchildren and had an opportunity to experience Liberian society through the eyes of family. "I'm married to a Liberian, so Liberia has been my second home for a long time," she said. That statement is worth considering.

For many international professionals, a country, other than their own birthplaces, is a workplace. They arrive, fulfill their assignments and eventually leave when their contracts expire. Their relationship with the country is often defined by employment, compensation and professional advancement.

But Maparyan's account suggests a different relationship. Liberia became part of her personal identity and family life long before her latest professional assignment.

Her decision to return and contribute to the country therefore cannot be understood solely as a career move. It is also an expression of an attachment that has developed over many years. For the record, she does not live in a hotel, a rented luxurious apartment but one called her own built by she and her husband long before she got the job as UL president. She lives in a community and has neighbors with whom she interacts almost everyday. She and her husband continue to invest in Liberia, not take away to the US or elsewhere. That is how deep her attachment to Liberia has ever since grown.

This is an important distinction. Loving a country does not necessarily mean ignoring its problems. Rather, it means seeing enough value in its people, history and possibilities to want to contribute to its progress.

What does she see that we do not?

Maparyan's description of Liberia's energy, natural beauty and human potential raises a difficult but necessary question about national consciousness.

Why do people who come from outside sometimes appear more enthusiastic about Liberia's natural and cultural assets than some of the people who have lived here all their lives?

Liberia is not without problems. Its development challenges are real, and its citizens have every reason to demand better governance, improved infrastructure, quality education, employment opportunities and accountability.

But national criticism should not become national self-rejection.

There is a difference between acknowledging a country's weaknesses and allowing those weaknesses to define its entire identity. Dr. Maparyan recognizes that distinction.

She described Liberia as a country with approximately 5.5 million people, about 75% of whom are younger than 35. To her, this is not simply a demographic statistic. It is a remarkable source of opportunity. "One of its biggest opportunities is its human potential," she observed.

Her assessment is particularly relevant at a time when many Liberian young people are struggling to find employment, access quality education and identify meaningful opportunities for personal advancement.

The country's youthful population should not be treated as a burden. It should be viewed as an important national asset. This is why she sees making the University of Liberia a truly premium tertiary global institution an uncompromising priority.

However, potential without investment remains potential. If Liberia must benefit from its young population, the government, private sector, educational institutions and development partners must prioritize education, technical training, entrepreneurship, innovation and employment.

The challenge is not merely to celebrate the fact that the majority of Liberians are young. It is to create conditions under which young people can contribute meaningfully to national development. Dr. Maparyan sees promise in them and Liberia as country must demonstrate that it sees the same.

A country whose history deserves greater appreciation

Another important dimension of Maparyan's commentary is her appreciation of Liberia's historical identity. For her, the tragic pasts, including wars and health crises should not continue to be measures by which Liberia is defined or recognized. Rather, she reminded her Indian audience that Liberia is one of only two African countries never colonized by a foreign power and that its history is closely associated with the return of formerly enslaved African Americans and free people of African descent who established settlements that eventually became the independent Republic of Liberia in 1847.

This historical connection has given Liberia a distinctive relationship with the United States. Yet Maparyan made an important observation: Liberia's historical relationship with America does not diminish its African identity. "We're proudly African, proudly independent," she said, emphasizing the country's role in the development of modern Africa. This is a message Liberians should embrace.

The country's history is complex, and it is important to confront all its chapters honestly. But its independence, historical experiences and contributions to African political development remain important elements of its national identity.

Liberia should not have to wait for international recognition before appreciating its place in African history.

Its citizens must understand that national identity is not simply inherited. It is also preserved through knowledge, education and an appreciation of the experiences that shaped the country.

A nation that does not understand its history risks allowing others to define its identity. Marcus Garvey once said that a country without a cherished history is like a tree without roots; suggesting it is worth far less than pebbles.

The rainforest is not just a resource; it is a responsibility

Perhaps one of the most compelling aspects of the scholar's remarks was her enthusiasm for Liberia's natural environment. She described the country's rainforest as amazing and highlighted its importance to the global ecosystem.

She referred to the Upper Guinea rainforest, which once extended across substantial parts of West Africa but has suffered extensive destruction over the decades. According to the figure she shared during the interview, approximately 45% of what remains is found in Liberia. Yes, her math is accurate as the UNDP data on Liberia's rainforest shows 425 to 43% of Upper Guinea rainforest is found in Liberia.

That observation should be a source of both national pride and serious reflection.

Liberia possesses an environmental inheritance whose significance extends beyond its borders. Its forests, wildlife, mountains and other natural resources are not simply assets to be exploited for immediate economic gain. They are part of a natural heritage that must be protected.

Dr. Maparyan correctly emphasized the need to balance tourism and conservation, as well as everyday economic activities and environmental protection. This is where Liberia must be particularly careful.

The country needs investment, employment and economic growth. It also needs to develop its tourism industry and create opportunities for communities living around natural attractions. But development that destroys the very resources upon which future opportunities depend is not sustainable development.

If Liberia's rainforest disappears, the consequences will not be limited to the loss of beautiful scenery. The country will also lose ecological resources, biodiversity and opportunities for responsible tourism. Conservation should therefore be understood as a national development priority rather than an obstacle to economic progress.

East Nimba and the tourism opportunity

The UL President's recommendation that visitors explore East Nimba Nature Reserve in Nimba County is another reminder of how much Liberia has to offer.

She described the mountainous area as one of her favorite natural destinations, noting its forested landscape, remnants of former mining activities and an ecolodge that provides visitors with an opportunity to experience the environment.

It is unfortunate that Liberia's tourism potential remains relatively underdeveloped despite its natural attractions.

The country has mountains, beaches, forests, rivers, waterfalls and communities with distinctive cultural traditions. Yet these resources have not been sufficiently transformed into a sustainable tourism economy. Tourism should not be treated merely as a way of attracting foreigners to take photographs and return home. Properly developed, it can create employment, stimulate local businesses, support hospitality services, encourage infrastructure development and provide additional income for communities.

However, such development requires deliberate planning, investment, accessibility, security, environmental protection and effective promotion.

Maparyan's enthusiasm for East Nimba should encourage Liberians to look beyond Monrovia and recognize the economic and cultural value of their country's interior. There is a whole Liberia that many citizens and international visitors have yet to discover.

The village: A lesson in humanity

Perhaps her most profound recommendation was that anyone visiting Liberia should spend time in a traditional village.

Why?

Because, according to the academic leader, the traditional village offers something that modern societies have increasingly struggled to preserve: interconnectedness.

She encouraged visitors to observe how people work together, support one another and maintain relationships within communities where everyone knows one another. "The thing that you will really see there that everyone in the world needs to observe is the degree of interconnectedness among the people," she explained. That observation deserves particular attention.

In a world increasingly characterized by individualism, social isolation and competition, the traditional Liberian community can offer valuable lessons about cooperation and collective responsibility.

The idea that people should look out for one another is not foreign to Liberia. It is deeply rooted in many of its traditional social structures. Of course, traditional communities are not without challenges, and their practices should not be romanticized. But the values of mutual assistance, solidarity and shared responsibility remain worth preserving.

Perhaps this is one of the country's greatest cultural assets: the ability of communities to find strength in relationships. It is something Liberians should protect even amid diversity and as they embrace modernization and economic transformation.

What India and Liberia can teach each other

Maparyan also observed similarities between Liberian and Indian cultures, suggesting that the two societies have meaningful cultural connections worth exploring.

Her observation points to the importance of international relationships that go beyond formal agreements and official engagements. Countries can learn from one another through cultural exchange, community experiences, education and the study of shared social values.

Liberia must become more intentional about presenting its cultural identity to the international community. It should not be known exclusively through the history of slavery, civil conflict, political controversies or economic hardship.

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Its people, traditions, languages, music, food, natural environment and community values deserve equal attention. The world cannot appreciate what it does not know.

Loving Liberia means protecting Liberia

Ultimately, Maparyan's reflections should inspire more than national pride. They should provoke a sense of responsibility.

It is easy to celebrate Liberia's beauty when discussing its rainforests, mountains and cultural attractions. It is more difficult to demonstrate that appreciation through responsible environmental practices, accountable leadership, community development and investment in young people. Love for a country must translate into action.

It means protecting the forests rather than destroying them indiscriminately. It means investing in young people rather than treating their unemployment as an unavoidable reality. It means preserving cultural values while embracing progress. It means building a country in which citizens and visitors alike can experience safety, dignity and opportunity. It also means recognizing that Liberia's development cannot depend exclusively on foreigners who see potential in the country.

This is why Dr. Maparyan's affection is admirable, but Liberians must develop an equally strong commitment to their own national inheritance.

Her story offers an important lesson about belonging. A person does not necessarily have to be born in a country to develop a genuine attachment to it. In fact, for her, being a Bahai even reinforces her love for humanity far beyond the borders of her birthplace. She sees everyone as a member of the same human family, recognizing at the same time that the entire world is but one country and all of its people are one big global family. Sometimes, belonging grows through relationships, shared experiences, family and a willingness to understand and appreciate another society.

Nearly two decades after her initial experiences in Liberia, Dr. Maparyan continues to speak about the country with affection. She sees its history, its young people, its natural environment and its communities as reasons for optimism. Perhaps Liberians should listen more closely.

For too long, the national conversation has been dominated by what is wrong with the country. Those concerns must remain part of public debate, because accountability and criticism are essential to democratic development.

But Liberia is also more than its problems. It is a country with a remarkable history, extraordinary natural resources, a rich cultural heritage and millions of people whose potential remains largely untapped.

The enlightened UL president's words remind us that these qualities are worth appreciating and protecting. Her love for Liberia did not begin when she assumed a professional position in the country. It began with an encounter, grew through relationships and became part of her family and personal experience. That is what makes her reflections particularly meaningful.

Liberia, in her eyes, is not simply a place to work, earn a living or fulfill a professional obligation. It is a place to belong.

And if someone who was born and educated thousands of miles away can recognize so much beauty, history and promise in Liberia, perhaps it is time for Liberians themselves to look at their country with renewed appreciation. After all, a nation cannot fully realize its potential if its own people fail to recognize its worth.