opinion

Our scientists can dream, but many are too poor to act on their dreams. An idea needs equipment, materials, skilled hands, time, and money that can wait. You cannot run a laboratory on patriotic speeches.

When politicians, pastors and army generals can raise fortunes while scientists struggle to equip a laboratory, we should ask what our society rewards. Being able to make money, command soldiers or fill a church does not automatically mean you know how to organise production. Too often, the people who know how to build cannot find capital, while the people who control capital do not know how to organise and support those who can build.

Industrialisation means bringing together engineering, energy, knowledge, institutions, labour, finance and markets into systems that produce more value than they consume. A mineral deposit is only an opportunity. Turning it into products that can compete needs knowledge, machines, reliable processes, skilled workers and customers. The wealth beneath our feet needs the intelligence above it.

I have pointed out before that three Chinese presidents in a row were trained in engineering. Jiang Zemin studied electrical engineering, Hu Jintao studied water conservancy engineering, and Xi Jinping studied chemical engineering at Tsinghua University. When Hu took over in 2002, all nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee had backgrounds in engineering or geology. In China, technical training could take you to the top of state power.

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Their degrees were only part of a much bigger story. China's transformation also came from economic reforms, infrastructure, entrepreneurs, foreign investment, learning technology and gaining access to markets. Knowledge became productive because firms, institutions and networks of suppliers learned to manufacture and kept getting better.

My lesson from this is that a country that is serious about development shows it in who makes the decisions, what gets funded and what the country learns to make. Leaders in charge of industrialisation must understand production well enough to ask the right questions. What can we make competitively? What must we learn? Where will the energy come from? Who will buy the product? The answers should shape budgets, appointments and institutions.

For Africa, moving beyond raw materials means learning to make tools, machines, industrial chemicals, components and finished goods. It means connecting farmers to processing plants, workshops to engineering knowledge, universities to manufacturers, and promising enterprises to patient capital, the money that can wait. It also means giving our scientists and engineers room to experiment, fail, improve and eventually compete.

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We should judge industrial policy by what it teaches us to do: better products, stronger local firms, skilled jobs, higher rural incomes, and technologies we can maintain and improve ourselves. Opening a factory is only the beginning. The real achievement is a society that keeps learning how to produce.

Uganda has set itself an exciting target in the Tenfold Growth Strategy: to grow the economy from about USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040. Our minerals, land and people give us a strong starting point. To reach that goal, we need engineers, chemists, geologists, technicians and entrepreneurs who can turn these resources into products, along with patient capital that gives their ideas time to grow. Research investment currently stands at about 0.44% of GDP, and the national plan already aims to raise it. Each step in that direction brings the tenfold vision closer. Our scientists can dream. Together, we can give them the means to build.

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The writer is an engineer, entrepreneur and industrialist. THIS COMMENT WAS ADAPTED FROM X @ApolloBuregyeya