Khartoum — Darfur Region Governor and leader of Sudan Liberation Army and Movement (SLAM) Minni Arko Minawi welcomed the visit of the French delegation, which includes parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists and representatives of civil society organisations. He praised its show of solidarity with Sudan and its support for the Sudanese people amid the violations they are facing at the hands of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He stressed the importance of conveying the facts and documenting the crimes committed by the militia for presentation to international forums.

During a broad official and public meeting held on Sunday at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, attended by the French delegation, Minawi referred to the militia's acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing amid international silence, despite international charters and laws that provide for the protection of human rights and uphold the principle of human equality without discrimination.

He also pointed to the killings, rape and widespread violations carried out by the militia in Darfur and other areas, calling for these crimes to be documented and for testimonies and evidence to be collected in preparation for presenting them before parliamentary and international forums in which members of the delegation participate.

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In this context, Minawi said the proposed truce was questionable, particularly given that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was part of the war through its financing and support for the militia. He said the militia had committed killings, genocide and widespread rape in El-Geneina, El-Fasher, Zamzam and other areas.

He noted that the proposal for a truce came only after the militia had carried out killings and genocide in El-Fasher, and had not been put forward before then. Minawi questioned how a truce could be reached when those carrying out the killings and acts of genocide were foreigners and mercenaries, and how a truce could be signed with foreigners.

Governor of Darfur Region went on to ask whether the militia would withdraw from the areas of El-Fasher, Zalingei and El-Geneina so that residents could return. "These are questions that those proposing the truce have not answered," he added.