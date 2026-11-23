Monrovia-Expelled Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has announced he is still a representative of Montserrado County District #10 several months he was expelled under controversial circumstances.

a move that signaled his determination to return to the Capitol Building and resume his legislative duties despite his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

Kolubah drew public attention Saturday after he was seen driving through the streets of Monrovia with the official legislative plate, a development that comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his removal from the Legislature while the case is before the Supreme Court of Liberia.

It is not the first time he has indicated that he remains a member of the House of Representatives, representing the people of District #10 lawmaker, but the latest move has claimed public attention.

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When asked why he has decided to placed the official legislative plate on his vehicle, he said "Because I remain the Representative of District #10. The laws of the Republic must be respected."

He argued that once the House of Representatives is yet to declare vacancy, he remains a lawmaker; an argument he proffered on many occasions.

His planned return is expected to raise questions about his status within the Legislature, particularly regarding the implications of his expulsion and whether he will be permitted to resume participation in legislative proceedings.

Kolubah's declaration has also renewed discussions about the circumstances surrounding his expulsion and the broader dispute between the lawmaker and the House of Representatives.

The situation could further deepen tensions within the Legislature as questions remain about his next political move and the status of his seat following the decision to remove him.

Kolubah represents Montserrado County District #10 and has remained a prominent figure in legislative and political discussions in the country.

His planned return to the Capitol is expected to draw further public attention as the controversy surrounding his expulsion continues.