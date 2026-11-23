Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced plans to provide US$150,000 in financial support to Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) operating in the country's nine coastal counties, beginning March 1, 2027, in a move aimed at strengthening community-based savings groups and improving the economic livelihoods of fishing communities.

The announcement was made on November 21, 2026, by the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., during activities marking World Fisheries Day Celebration in Harper City, Maryland County.

According to Director Saygbe, the initiative was introduced by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as part of the government's broader efforts to empower local savings associations, expand access to financial resources, and strengthen the economic capacity of communities that depend on fishing and related activities.

He said the proposed intervention is expected to provide financial assistance to VSLAs, enabling them to improve their operations, expand savings activities, and support members in pursuing income-generating opportunities.

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In a related development, Saygbe disclosed that the government, through one of its development partners, has introduced a grant program offering financial assistance ranging from US$5,000 to US$20,000 to eligible beneficiaries.

He explained that application forms have already been distributed to some participants, with the application process currently underway.

However, acknowledging that the initial application period was too short to accommodate a wider number of interested beneficiaries, the NaFAA Director General announced an extension of the application deadline to allow more qualified individuals and groups to participate.

Meanwhile, Saygbe also announced plans for the construction of a modern fish landing facility in Hoffman Town, Maryland County, beginning next year.

The proposed facility is expected to include cold-storage infrastructure, ice-making services, and fish packaging facilities designed to improve fish preservation, strengthen post-harvest handling, and reduce losses experienced by local fishermen.

The project is also expected to improve the handling and marketing of fish products while creating better conditions for fishing communities to benefit economically from their activities.

The announcements form part of broader government efforts to strengthen Liberia's fisheries sector, improve the livelihoods of coastal communities, and promote sustainable economic opportunities for people whose livelihoods depend on fishing.

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However, further details regarding the eligibility requirements, disbursement arrangements, and implementation guidelines for the US$150,000 VSLA support initiative were not provided in the announcement.