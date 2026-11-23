Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) Mayor-designate James K. Mulbah has asked the Liberian Senate to increase the corporation's proposed allocation in the 2027 national budget from US$8.5 million to US$14.5 million, citing the need for additional funding to address sanitation, drainage, and infrastructure challenges in the capital.

Mulbah made the request during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Local Government, where he outlined a six-pillar development agenda aimed at transforming Monrovia into a clean, green, climate-resilient, and economically sustainable city.

The six pillars of his proposed agenda include domestic resource mobilization, integrated solid waste management, urban beautification and green infrastructure, drainage and climate resilience, stakeholder coordination, and climate financing and partnerships.

Speaking before the lawmakers, Mulbah said Monrovia's sanitation and urban management challenges require a sustainable approach that goes beyond routine garbage collection, stressing the need to connect municipal revenue generation with improved public services.

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"Monrovia does not lack revenue opportunities; it lacks the systems to collect them," he said.

To address revenue collection challenges, the Mayor-designate proposed establishing a Digital Monrovia Revenue Registry, which would create a centralized system for registering properties and businesses and assigning each a Monrovia Municipal Identification Number.

He said the proposed system would improve billing, revenue collection, monitoring, and enforcement while strengthening the corporation's financial capacity and promoting transparency in municipal administration.

On waste management, Mulbah pledged to introduce an integrated system covering waste separation, collection, recycling, and final disposal.

He proposed dividing Monrovia into designated waste collection zones with clearly established schedules, service providers, and performance targets. Under the plan, contractors would be compensated based on verified performance to ensure accountability and value for money.

Mulbah also announced plans to pilot a "Separate Your Waste" initiative in Sinkor, aimed at encouraging residents to separate waste at the source and create economic opportunities through recycling, compost production, energy generation, and youth employment.

As part of his urban beautification plan, he proposed establishing green corridors along Tubman Boulevard, Somalia Drive, and other major entrances into Monrovia.

He further pledged to work with development partners and relevant institutions to plant 200,000 indigenous and climate-resilient trees across the capital, while strengthening the enforcement capacity of the Monrovia City Police to ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

Addressing the city's drainage challenges, Mulbah said he intends to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Works to establish a Monrovia Drainage Maintenance Program focused on drainage mapping, routine cleaning, and waste control to help mitigate flooding and related public health concerns.

The Mayor-designate emphasized that transforming Monrovia would require coordination among government institutions, private-sector actors, development partners, and local communities.

Among the institutions he identified for collaboration are the Office of the President, Ministries of Finance, Public Works and Internal Affairs, Environmental Protection Agency, Liberia Revenue Authority, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, Liberia National Police, and Paynesville City Corporation.

Mulbah also outlined several priorities for his first 100 days in office, if confirmed, including conducting a citywide assessment of waste management and municipal revenue, mapping waste hotspots and revenue sources, developing a comprehensive property and business database, introducing pilot waste collection zones, and identifying priority areas for beautification.

He further pledged to launch a visible but fair enforcement campaign, improve waste transfer stations and landfill operations, and develop an investment portfolio to attract financing for sustainable urban development.

In support of his proposed development agenda, Mulbah appealed to the Senate to increase the MCC's proposed allocation in the draft 2027 national budget from approximately US$8.5 million to US$14.5 million.

He acknowledged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. for proposing an increase in the corporation's budget but argued that the amount remains insufficient to address Monrovia's growing sanitation, drainage, and infrastructure needs.

According to Mulbah, the additional US$6 million would be used primarily to prepare a disposal cell at the Cheesemanburg landfill site and rehabilitate waste transfer stations across the city, noting that improved waste disposal infrastructure is critical to addressing Monrovia's sanitation crisis.

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Beyond the proposed budget increase, he called for the establishment of a Monrovia Green and Sustainable City Investment Program to develop bankable projects and attract climate financing and international development partnerships.

Mulbah said his proposed agenda aligns with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly its focus on sanitation, tourism, climate-resilient infrastructure, economic transformation, and accountable governance.

He pledged to lead the City Corporation with integrity, transparency, and accountability, promising regular public reporting on the institution's achievements, challenges, and performance.

"If confirmed, I commit to lead with integrity, transparency and accountability; to report regularly to the people of Monrovia on what we have achieved and where we have fallen short," Mulbah assured the lawmakers.