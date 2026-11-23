Shiko Mokaila wants to create a more inclusive space in which boys and men can play netball without the stereotypes surrounding the sport.

Typically in sport, it is men who have the advantage. Historically, sport

has been a male-dominated space. Although different sporting codes began slowly introducing women's equivalents of sports that were started by men, for men, the pursuit for equality and equity remains a continuing struggle in the majority of codes.

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Then there is netball, which follows the complete opposite of these dynamics. This particular sport was created exclusively for women and borrowed from the already existing sport of basketball, which was played only by men at the time.

According to World Netball, the global custodian of the sport, netball was first played in England in 1895 at Madame Österberg's College.

In the first half of the 20th century, netball's popularity continued to grow and it came to be played in many British Commonwealth countries. There were no standard rules at that time, with both nine-a-side and five-a-side versions of the game present.

History begets stereotypes

However, with the male-dominated basketball being the original version of netball, it was always set to be difficult for male netball players to compete freely. Even today, this is still the case, as former captain of South Africa's senior men's netball side, Shiko Mokaila, told...