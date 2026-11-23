Nigerian comedian Doctall Kingsley has spoken about his growing affection for Rwanda, describing it as a peaceful and beautiful country where he enjoys visiting to relax and unwind.

Kingsley, who is in Kigali ahead of his performance at the Thank God It's Funny comedy show on November 27, has developed a strong connection with Rwanda through his social media content. His affection for the country has even led him to adopt the Kinyarwanda name Ntakirutimana, which he loosely translates as 'God over everything'.

His admiration for Rwanda also extends to President Paul Kagame, whom he fondly refers to as his father. Kingsley said his interest in the Rwandan leader began around 2019 or 2020, when he started watching videos of Kagame.

ALSO READ: Herve Kimenyi to headline 'Thank God It's Funny' comedy special

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said he was drawn to the President by what he sees as his commitment to transforming Africa and improving the welfare of Rwandans. That admiration, he added, also sparked his growing interest in the country.

Kingsley said he looks up to the head of state and considers him as his role model.

His connection with Rwanda has also inspired him to adopt the name Ntakirutimana, which he jokingly says came to him in a vision after he asked God to give him a Rwandan name.

Beyond his admiration for the country's leadership, Kingsley said Rwanda's weather, peaceful environment and natural beauty are among the things that keep bringing him back.

"Rwanda is beautiful. I come here to have that peace," he said.

He also revealed that acquiring Rwandan nationality has long been one of his ambitions.

"Having a Rwandan nationality has always been my wish. It can be one of my biggest achievements in life if I make it," he said.

Although his third visit is the most recent one publicly documented, the comedian revealed that he has travelled to Rwanda more than three times. Some of his trips, he explained, are private, allowing him to enjoy the country without attracting media attention.

His first public visit was in October 2023, when he performed at the Upcoming Diaspora Comedy Show at Camp Kigali on October 29. He returned in June 2024 for the Iwacu Summer Comedy Festival, held at Gikondo Expo Grounds on June 9.

Doctall Kingsley, whose real name is Ogbonna Kingsley, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian and content creator widely recognised for his catchphrase, "This life no balance."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His bond with Rwanda continues to grow, with the comedian regularly incorporating Kinyarwanda expressions and elements of Rwandan culture into his social media comedy videos.

He began his stand-up career in 2014 and says comedy remains his greatest passion, particularly creating content and making people laugh.

"Most of the time, when I am happy, it is when I am shooting and cracking jokes. That is where I find happiness. It is my hobby, and I don't get tired of it. I can get tired of doing anything else, but when it comes to creating content or cracking jokes, that is where my passion is," he said.

He has also performed at major comedy events in Nigeria, including AY Live and Basketmouth Uncensored.

Kingsley's upcoming show, themed Ntakirutimana Experience, will take place at Petit Stade in Kigali. He leads a performance lineup which also includes local comedians like Patrick Rusine, Arnold Mutara, Jorge Lennoy, Mavid and Pazzo, and Muhinde. Comedian Babu Joe will host the event.