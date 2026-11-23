The 2027 Tour du Rwanda is set to offer a new experience for cycling fans and participants, with several innovations introduced for its 19th edition, including a trophy for the overall champion.

Scheduled for February 19-28, the competition will cover 1,023 kilometres, with a cumulative elevation gain of 17,200 metres.

Times Sport looks at the key changes and what fans can expect from the upcoming edition.

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Tour du Rwanda champion to receive a trophy

The winner of the six-stage Tour du Rwanda will receive a trophy crafted from Rwanda's volcanic stone, locally known as 'amakoro,' and inspired by the country's identity as the Land of a Thousand Hills.

Weighing three kilogrammes, the trophy symbolises resilience, determination and the spirit of champions. It will also bear the winner's name, serving as a lasting memento of the achievement.

The introduction of the trophy is a significant addition to the competition, which is recognised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). It also brings Tour du Rwanda closer to the tradition of prestigious cycling races that award their champions distinctive trophies or commemorative prizes.

These include the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders and Il Lombardia.

Classic race days

The 19th edition will adopt a new format, introducing two one-day classic races alongside the traditional six-stage event.

The opening classic is scheduled for February 19, followed by six conventional stages from February 21 to 26. The competition will conclude with another one-day classic on February 28.

Both classics will be classified as UCI 1.1 events, with 610 UCI points on offer to each winner. The overall winner of the six-stage Tour du Rwanda, a UCI 2.1 event, will earn 757 points.

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The three races will offer a combined 1,977 UCI points to their respective winners. FERWACY president Jean Hubert Nkurayija said the total was equivalent to the points awarded to the seventh-placed rider in the Tour de France general classification.

The new format is expected to attract more international teams while giving riders additional opportunities to collect valuable UCI ranking points.

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Tour du Rwanda Femmes

For the first time, the Tour du Rwanda programme will extend to women's cycling, with the inaugural Tour du Rwanda Femmes scheduled for September 27 to October 3, 2027.

The introduction of the women's race marks an important step towards expanding opportunities for female cyclists and strengthening women's road cycling in Rwanda and across Africa.

The inaugural edition will give female riders a platform to compete on the international stage, although participating teams are yet to be announced. The teams are expected to be unveiled by early April 2027.

Like the men's event, the women's race will feature two one-day classics alongside a six-day stage-race programme.

The opening classic is scheduled for September 27, followed by the stage race from September 29 to October 1. The competition will conclude with another classic on October 3.